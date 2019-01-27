Bradley Beal is one of those basketball players whose name seemingly always pops up at the trade deadline as a guy who can potentially be moved. This is despite the fact that there’s rarely, if ever, any indication that either Beal or the Washington Wizards want to move the All-Star guard.
This year, the Wizards have fielded “plenty of calls” for Beal during the lead up to the deadline, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. However, despite this, Washington hasn’t “engaged in any trade talks involving him.”
Via The Athletic:
The Wizards have shown exactly zero interest in trading their best player. And as many around the league would argue, why should they? Beal has two more seasons guaranteed after this one. He’s playing the best basketball of his life. And Washington has performed well with him leading the way in Wall’s absence.
