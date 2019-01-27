Getty Image

Bradley Beal is one of those basketball players whose name seemingly always pops up at the trade deadline as a guy who can potentially be moved. This is despite the fact that there’s rarely, if ever, any indication that either Beal or the Washington Wizards want to move the All-Star guard.

This year, the Wizards have fielded “plenty of calls” for Beal during the lead up to the deadline, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. However, despite this, Washington hasn’t “engaged in any trade talks involving him.”

Via The Athletic: