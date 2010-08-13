World Basketball Festival: The Clubhouse

08.13.10 8 years ago

So if you haven’t been up to Rucker Park yet for the World Basketball Festival, you gotta stop through. After the Jordan Breakfast Club concluded this morning, I decided to take a walk around the park and see what was going on. First stop, the Clubhouse.

Inside the Clubhouse, it’s like a kid’s dream spot. Flat screens with Xbox 360, a barbershop, temporary tattoos and the chance to design some kicks with NIKEiD. And the best part about it? It’s all free. Check out some pics from inside…

