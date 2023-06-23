Earlier this month, a report came out that the Chicago Bulls were “quietly gauging” the trade value of Zach LaVine, the team’s All-Star guard who just finished up the first season of a 5-year max extension that he signed last summer. While it’s unclear just how available LaVine would be in a trade, a new report indicates that those around would like to avoid sending him to one Eastern Conference team.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, LaVine’s representation is against him getting moved to the New York Knicks. Bondy’s report largely revolves around the fact that LaVine is represented by Klutch Sports, while the Knicks are run by Leon Rose, a former agent at CAA.

Zach LaVine’s representatives would be against a deal to the Knicks, the Daily News has learned. The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved. But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office.

It’s worth noting that this does not mean a LaVine trade to the Knicks is impossible, as his deal doesn’t include any sort of no-trade clause and if the Bulls determine the best package they could get for him would come from New York, they’re free to act how they want. Having said that, it’s fair to wonder if the Knicks would seriously engage with a team and part ways with anything from their war chest of draft capital for a player who isn’t especially interested in playing for them.