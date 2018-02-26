The NBA Will Reportedly Not Punish Zaza Pachulia For The Russell Westbrook Incident

02.26.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

Some folks can’t help keeping themselves away from some sort of controversy, no matter what trouble seems to find them. For Zaza Pachulia, the trouble that he caused on Saturday against the Thunder won’t keep him off the court for now.

In their game against the Warriors, Zaza Pachuia clumsily fell on the legs of Russell Westbrook. Due to the Zaza’s history of his flailing limbs or, as some might say, intentionally injuring opposing players, the conversations about whether or not Pachulia intentionally dove into Westbrook’s legs kicked into high gear. Some called that Pachulia be suspended because of the fact he’s a liability to injure someone on any given moment.

On Monday, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reported the NBA would not suspend Pachulia for the incident and that he would be in uniform when the Warriors take on the Knicks later that night.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Russell Westbrook
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKZaza Pachulia

