After a lengthy absence, Zion Williamson returned to action on Thursday evening, taking the floor for the Duke Blue Devils against the Syracuse Orange in the ACC Tournament. Given that Coach K’s bunch was a double-digit favorite in the contest, it comes as no surprise that Duke took care of business on the way to a 84-72 victory but, as usual, the headliner was Williamson, who made quite a statement in his first on-court appearance since exploding through his sneaker and suffering a knee injury against North Carolina.

Though there was no real discussion of Williamson shutting it down after hurting his knee, there was plenty of noise surrounding the subject and he put any doubt about his health to bed immediately with an athletic explosion.

ZION IS BACK pic.twitter.com/8x57cdqo5g — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 15, 2019

Williamson wasn’t done there, thoroughly dominating the game on both ends in the opening minutes. While he isn’t exactly known for his long-range shooting, the uber-athletic forward connected on his first three-point attempt.