Getty Image

Amid the free agency frenzy, NBA Summer League quietly got underway this week at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. But on Friday night, the volume got turned up to 11 as perhaps the most anticipated rookie of the last 15 years prepared to make his professional debut.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans took on the New York Knicks in the second game of the night’s triple-header, which featured a showdown between former Duke teammates R.J. Barrett and, of course, the man of the night, Zion Williamson.

The whole arena was ready to explode from the moment he stepped onto the court sporting the signature Nike Kyrie Irving 4s he wore in college, and Zion heard the jeers in the layup line every time he opted for a simple layup instead of a world-shattering jam. But ever the showman, he eventually obliged.