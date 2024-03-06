Are AD & Clay From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Still Together?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episode will be found below.)

The Love Is Blind season six finale is out now! If you’ve watched the episode, you know how things came to an end, if you haven’t, I suggest you stop reading this article right now as some huge spoilers will come in the next sentences.

The episode began with Jimmy telling Chelsea that he would not marry her, making them the third couple to break things off before the set wedding day. They joined Kenneth & Brittany and Laura & Jeramey whose relationships ended earlier this season. While the hope was that the two remaining couples — Clay & AD and Amy & Johnny — would tie the knot, that did not turn out to be the case as only Amy and Johnny said “I do” to each other.

While AD was committed to marriage, Clay was not as he felt it would not be “responsible” for him to say I do as he was not prepared for marriage at that moment. Though Clay hoped their relationship could continue, AD decided it was best that things came to an end. Did the couple stay separated, or did they reunite later on after the wedding?