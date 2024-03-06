(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episode will be found below.)
The Love Is Blind season six finale is out now! If you’ve watched the episode, you know how things came to an end, if you haven’t, I suggest you stop reading this article right now as some huge spoilers will come in the next sentences.
The episode began with Jimmy telling Chelsea that he would not marry her, making them the third couple to break things off before the set wedding day. They joined Kenneth & Brittany and Laura & Jeramey whose relationships ended earlier this season. While the hope was that the two remaining couples — Clay & AD and Amy & Johnny — would tie the knot, that did not turn out to be the case as only Amy and Johnny said “I do” to each other.
While AD was committed to marriage, Clay was not as he felt it would not be “responsible” for him to say I do as he was not prepared for marriage at that moment. Though Clay hoped their relationship could continue, AD decided it was best that things came to an end. Did the couple stay separated, or did they reunite later on after the wedding?
Are AD & Clay From Love Is Blind Season 6 Still Together?
Both Clay and AD have been asked about their current relationship, but neither has revealed the true nature of it. “I would say you would have to wait and see,” AD told Entertainment Tonight and Clay told the publication “TBD.” Despite this, Business Insider noted small clues that could tell us where Clay and AD stand. They both follow each other on Instagram and TikTok and they have both liked a good amount of each other’s posts on Instagram dating back to last spring. Clay left some fire emojis under AD’s post for her birthday in November 2023 and the two had a nice Instagram interaction after the penultimate episode in Love Is Blind season six aired.
“Turn me up @amberdesiree 🔥,” Clay wrote under a carousel of images he shared on Instagram. “Turn me up Clay 🥂,” AD replied. Prior to the finale, AD and Clay had another playful interaction thanks to a post that AD shared on Instagram. All signs point to things being at least okay, but probably better, between Clay and AD.
‘Love Is Blind’ season 6, episode 12 is now available to stream on Netflix.