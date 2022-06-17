tim sale dc comics batman
Iconic DC Comics ‘Batman’ Artist Tim Sale Has Died At 66

by:

There’s no mistaking a Tim Sale piece. The legendary comic book artist and frequent collaborator with Jeph Loeb had a knack for exaggeratedly harsh angles that worked particularly well in the manic world of muscular superheroes and demented villains. Batman: The Long Halloween was enough to cement him in the hall of fame, but he also did stellar work with Superman For All Seasons, the “color” books like Hulk: Gray, and a host of the most famous comic book characters in the world from Wolverine to Spider-Man. He worked with Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Harris Comics, and Oni Press and earned multiple Eisner awards.

Sadly, the artist died earlier today at the age of 66 after being admitted to the hospital a few days ago with unknown severe health issues. His official Twitter relayed the news, saying “He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves you all very much,” before asking fans to share their favorite pictures and stories.

Jim Lee, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher, also shared his condolences.

“The entire DC family is heartbroken at the news of Tim’s passing,” Lee said. “Tim was an extraordinary artist, who was masterful at storytelling and panel layouts and his compositions were second to none. I was always so impressed and inspired by his use of lighting and shadows which infused his work with foreboding gravitas and dramatic noir sensibilities.”

Our condolences go out to Sale’s family, friends, and fans.

