Last Updated: December 25th Christmas movies are a staple of the holidays. Whether it's enjoying the same films you watched when you were little or just finding something to bring your relatives together for 83 minutes, everyone has a different reason to love those movies. The bad news is that Netflix is really lacking in holiday spirit nowadays, at least the spirit we grew up with. Unless you grew up on Puppy Star Christmas. That doesn't mean that there aren't some worthwhile titles hidden out there, though. They're few and far between, but here are the best Christmas movies on Netflix right now. How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) Run Time: 104 min | IMDb: 6.1/10 The Ron Howard adaptation of the Grinch tale gets a bad rap, but it faced a nearly impossible task: How do you make a movie out of a short Dr. Seuss story? The solution was to pack it with as many Jim Carrey antics as possible. It didn't jibe with some audiences, but for any fan of Carrey in his heyday, Seuss/Christmas meta humor, and unusually-sized explosions of tiny cars, this movie is a Christmas must. The title of the movie pretty much explains it all, but the movie adds surprisingly emotional depth with Cindy Lou Who's search for the meaning of Christmas. Add To Netflix Queue Christmas With The Kranks (2004) Run Time: 99 min | IMDb: 5.4/10 Sure, Tim Allen's been in better Christmas movies than this, but there's something deliciously fun about watching him and Jaime Lee Curtis lose their minds over holiday decorations and ham dinners. The Kranks (played by Curtis and Allen) normally show up and show out for Christmas, but when their daughter rings from college to say she won't be there, they decide to skip the festivities — only to get word she's changed her mind, forcing them to rush to get their decorations up in time. Adding to the chaos is an overachieving neighbor played by Dan Akroyd, who must constantly one-up Allen's jolly spirit. Add To Netflix Queue

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) Run Time: 85 min | IMDb: 6.3/10 Some would say Jim Carrey was born to play the green-tinted Scrooge of Whoville, to which we would graciously point to this animated update voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. Carrey’s great, but the artwork lends itself to the whimsy needed to really pull off this Seuss-imagined world and Cumberbatch, who lends The Grinch a bit more grump and cunning than Carrey did, should play every animated bad guy until movies are no longer made. Add To Netflix Queue Klaus (2019) Run Time: 96 min | IMDb: 8.4/10 Normally, Christmas movies trademarked by Netflix come with sappy romances, mistaken princesses, and Vanessa Hudgens but this original animated feature is the exception, and the best holiday flick the streaming platform has given us yet. It imagines a different origin story for Saint Nicholas, one that involves an eager-to-please postman voiced by Jason Schwartzman and an isolated, gruff Santa voiced by J.K. Simmons. The two go on a toy-making adventure together that ends up mending old wounds and bringing entire villages together. Oh, and the animation is a visual feast. Prepare yourself. Add To Netflix Queue White Christmas (1954) Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7.6/10 White Christmas is one of those holiday movies that many casual Netflix watchers have probably never gotten around to watching. It was 1954’s most successful film, however, and it’s packed with some of the biggest stars of the era. It’s that one with Bing Crosby tap-dancing with Danny Kaye you may have heard about. When their army buddy characters join a sister act of performers, they’re forced to sing and dance their way to saving an unsuccessful inn run by their old military general. It’s a lovely, light vehicle for Crosby and Kaye along with Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen to just do what they were known for, and the undeniable charisma of each lead carries White Christmas during the brief times between tunes. Add To Netflix Queue