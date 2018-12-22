The Best Christmas Movies Streaming Right Now

Universal

Christmas is almost here, which means now’s the perfect time to fill up on some eggnog and binge some classic holiday movies. Because it’s 2018, and we (as a species) have evolved, you can watch pretty much every great Christmas flick on some sort of streaming platform. Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, HBO — they’ve all got plenty of Christmas cheer to add to your viewing queue, but we’ve done the hard work of sifting through the pile of mediocre holiday films to bring you some true gems.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) — Hulu

Run Time: 76 min | IMDb: 8/10

Tim Burton’s stop-motion animated flick is part musical, part dark-fantasy, part Christmas-mixed-with-Halloween. In other words, it’s got something for everyone. The story follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. Jack’s fed up with constantly celebrating Halloween and decides to take over Santa Claus’ Christmas duties one year instead. He bungles the job and nearly gets Santa killed before setting things right.

Love Actually (2003) — Netflix

Run Time: 135 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

Sure, everyone has their own opinion about this Christmas romance, but it never fails to draw both love and hate this time of year, which is why it’s on this list. Some storylines work better than others (the less said about the trip to America the better), but the ones that do hum along with heart and wit. Not only is Love Actually a who’s who of British cinema (Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, and Alan Rickman to name just a few), but is the perfect cream puff of a movie whether it’s the holiday season or not. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll wish Colin Firth would learn Portuguese for you.