Hot off his recent Netflix specials, Dave Chappelle is set to join fellow Comedy Central alum Jon Stewart for a limited stand-up tour in June. Stewart will likely be testing out and showcasing material from his future HBO standup specials — his first in 21 years — and it will be the pair’s first time on stage together since Chappelle’s Radio City Music Hall residency:

Comedy juggernauts Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart announce they will share the stage on an exclusive, limited run of shows this June. The seven-date outing will hit Boston, Houston, and El Paso, and will bring the two legends together for the first time since August 2017

The show will do its best to counter scalpers and online bots according to Rolling Stone. Tickets will only be sold exclusively through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and you can currently register for your purchase through May 16th at 10 pm EST. They will then go on sale at 10 am on May 18th, hopefully without incident for those wanting to see the show.