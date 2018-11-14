Getty Image

David Schwimmer didn’t apprehend his doppelgänger personally, but he did give UK police a bit of a boost in catching a thief that happens to look a lot like Ross Geller. One of the Friends stars has inadvertently helped the authorities apprehend a suspect that happened to look a lot like him.

Last month, Schwimmer went viral when he shared a video of a man who looked like him stealing beer in the UK. Schwimmer said it wasn’t him, making sure to tell the police that he had been in New York the whole time. This is the reenactment he made.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

It was a funny joke, but apparently that viral moment gave the case enough added attention that it went from a simple theft with little interest to, well, an international incident.