UPROXX 20: Howie Mandel Is Just Trying To Figure Out How To Get Places

In a highly relatable flash of reality at the start of the first episode of Howie Mandel’s new podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, the comic, America’s Got Talent judge, and TV personality declares that he’s “going f*cking nuts” in the pandemic, before rolling into a show that serves as an outlet for him to mine his mind for things to riff on and make some prank calls, all with his daughter, Jackelyn Shultz, by his metaphorical side. The podcast debuted on April 13 and is available wherever you find your podcasts.

To get the word out, Mandel agreed to take part in our ongoing 20 questions series. What was on his mind as he went through this gauntlet of queries? Well, what he was getting into by agreeing to participate, whether Nic Cage is a bisque guy or not, and “Baby Shark,” because that’s always on his mind, apparently. Check out all his answers below.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A punch line, no comedian walks into a bar without a punch line.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I enjoy myself and I like myself and I repost myself. I also follow my kids Jacklyn Schultz, Alex Mandel and Riley Erlich.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

M Night Shyamalan’s Servant.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Dessert!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

It’s not a website it’s an app, but Waze because I’m constantly trying to figure out how to get places.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Baby Shark” because of my grandkids, it’s the only thing that seems to entertain them.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

How sick you’re going to become of the “Baby Shark” song.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

This website to see what I was getting myself into.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs because they’re nice enough to go outside to poo just like my wife.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

The Stones, every tour, I go to see them.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Yellow Pages, it’s like giving someone an antique keepsake and it’s easy reading. I’m up to the L’s now.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Married me.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Quarantine.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Birdemic: Shock and Terror.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

My daughter put together a little decoupage team that I’m really rooting for this year. I never realized that scrapbooking was so competitive.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Mostly in my mouth.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

I can’t remember anything after Contagion.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

The weather girl from channel 9 at home in Toronto.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Soup, I’ve always dreamed of sharing a bowl of soup with Nicolas Cage.

