Eddie G is a Canadian actor/hip-hop artist who is currently a series regular on Transplant, a medical drama that was a hit on Canadian television and recently moved to NBC (it airs Tuesday nights at 10pm EST). Previously, he was a series regular in the award-winning Canadian series 19-2, and will soon have a leading role in Lifetime’s upcoming biopic, Salt n Pepa.

Eddie G recently took some time to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Water is what I’ve been trying to drink religiously but.. Shirley Temple, extra grenadine. It ain’t a Shirley if it ain’t red-red. Like cherry red. Speaking of cherries, I need a few of those in it too. I don’t care if it’s girly. Let’s get it!

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@chakabars insightful, controversial, funny, love it.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Just finished The Affair. Top quality series. Now It’s just Power ll: Ghost

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Oh man, nothin’ like a home-cooked meal. Haitian Fried Chicken, white rice and sauce pois (pea sauce), macaroni salad & SWEET plantain. Mmm, with a little champagne Kola on the side and I’m ready to die.

5. Which website do you visit the most?

Instagram.com/eddie.g (Follow me)

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“GoldLink” – CREW ….. til this day.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

To invest my acting cheques and other earnings from then into real estate, especially in Toronto. There’s so much growth & appreciation in that city now. Getting in as early as possible would have changed a lot of things. I’d share all that early knowledge with people and close friends to help them set their future up. Creating long-term cash flow from rental properties etc. Nowadays, it’s like half a mill for a 1 bedroom condo, which is crazy, makes it impossible for some. Sadly, it’s set up so that the poor get poorer and the rich get richer.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

That new sexy C8 Corvette. I’m low key a car guy. Been married to a Jeep but there’s room for a side piece.

9. Dogs or cats?

My cat buries his poo, he respects me.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Hard Knock Life Tour by far. I was 14. JAY-Z, DMX, Method Man & Redman. Lost my voice that night then went and booked my 1st studio session.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

48 Laws of Power. That’ll help you get through a lot of challenging scenarios in this life where you come out on top. It’s about taking control of your life.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Someone wrote/recorded a song for me. The beat was well selected too. It was humbling. I put a ring on it.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy, hands down.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

I don’t need much. I’m an introvert. I’ll cuddle up with my queen, turn on HGTV so we can judge these interiors together while eating some PHO. Simple.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Training Day. American History X. Set It Off. Home Alone 1/2. Get Out. That’s the top five, right there.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Is rap battle a sport? Cause I mean, that’s where my attention goes. It’s like UFC (which I love) but instead of physical abuse, it’s verbal abuse. So inspiring.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

This resto called “O Noir.” It’s this dining room, that is lights out, pitch-black dark. You’re escorted to your table by visually impaired servers. The fact that you don’t know and don’t expect what you’re about to eat, actually heightens the taste of the surprise dish. The experience is probably even better than the food.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Bad Boys For Life. I was anticipating that 3rd one for like 15 years. That first Bad Boys is one of my favourites. I gotta get my manager to send me an audition for a role in the 4th, if they make one.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Halle Berry since Boomerang. She was my crush even when she was a crackhead in Losing Isaiah.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Normally I’d cook but to ensure I don’t mess up I’d probably find out his favourite restaurant and meal. Order it, take it outta my stove and act like I made that sh*t.

