She may be President Barbie, but Issa Rae is not very confident in her dancing abilities. But to be fair, dancing is not a requirement for running for political office, though maybe it should be! Dancing is fun. But not for Rae.

The actress starred as President Barbie in Great Gerwig’s cinematic masterpiece Barbie, though she was not happy about Stereotpyical Barbie’s giant blowout party with all the Barbies with planned choreography and a bespoke song.

Rae and the Rap Sh!t crew spoke about Grammy nominees with The Hollywood Reporter, where Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” is up for an award. But Rae doesn’t have pleasant memories of that track.

“Dancing to it was my worst nightmare. It was the worst day of my life,” she said. “It was the best day of my life being on that set. It was exciting, and then literally the first day, I had to learn the choreography to shoot the [following] day. And it was terrible,” she explained.

One of the reasons it was terrible? Lipa and her team hadn’t written the lyrics yet, so it was all a fun guessing game. “We also didn’t have the lyrics to the song. Greta was like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a Dua Lipa song.’ But all we had was the instrumental, so I was just like, “What the f*** is this? What am I dancing to?’” She added.

As for which track deserves the Grammy? Rae has a quick answer. “I want ‘Barbie World’ to win because I didn’t have to dance to that,” she added. After all Issa Rae did, quite literally, Dance The Night Away. She should rest now.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)