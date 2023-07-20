It seems like everybody is being roped into the Barbie promotional cycle, so why not Megan Thee Stallion? Issa Rae and her Barbie co-stars sat down for a chat with Vanity Fair. They easily guessed Margot Robbie’s favorite reality television show, but there were some hiccups before correctly guessing who Rae would choose to have rap or sing a theme song about her life.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig and America Ferrera immediately called out that Rae should do it herself. (Robbie agreed.)

“I feel like you guys are convincing me of that fact, but I’m not a good rapper,” Rae said.

Robbie asked Rae to specify whether the artist was alive, and Rae confirmed, “They’re alive. They’re popping.” When Ferrera proposed Ice Spice, Rae looked utterly perplexed. “America, no,” she said. Nicki Minaj was suggested by Robbie after a fit of collective laughter, and Rae was more receptive to that — “That’s a good choice; I wouldn’t be mad” — but she and Cardi B both earned a no.

Finally, Gerwig landed on Megan Thee Stallion. Leave it to the director.

The Barbie soundtrack boasts the likes of Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, as their “Barbie World” single with Aqua debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month. Maybe there’s a world where a deluxe version of Barbie: The Album arrives in the future with Megan Thee Stallion added to the tracklist.

Watch the Barbie cast’s video with Vanity Fair above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.