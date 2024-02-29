Would you believe Elmo is somehow dominating social media again? This time around, the beloved Sesame Street puppet isn’t getting bombarded by everyone’s feelings or being strangled by Larry David. Instead, he’s giving everyone the worst nightmares of their lives by transforming into a frog.

To celebrate Leap Day, the official Elmo Twitter account posted an absolutely horrifying image of the little guy with the caption, “Happy Leap Day, everybody! Ribbit ribbit ha ha ha! Elmo Frog loves you.”

Happy Leap Day, everybody! Ribbit ribbit ha ha ha! Elmo Frog loves you. ❤️ #LeapDay pic.twitter.com/PJSIx9l9J4 — Elmo (@elmo) February 29, 2024

Terrifying, right? Of course, it is. Within minutes of Elmo Frog going live on Twitter, the reactions started pouring in as everyone reacted in horror and started to consider that maybe Larry David was onto something.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Elmo what have they done to you https://t.co/g6bZerX6Bu pic.twitter.com/MKMil9RzzZ — Stangle’s Kid (@lisasaurstomp) February 29, 2024

Does Kermit know you’re mocking his culture. https://t.co/MPMYPp5xRy — mary (@theoceanblooms) February 29, 2024

larry david was only trying to protect us https://t.co/hGf3ajMvNO — Sylvian (#1 Skinamarink Fan) (@TheAlexSylvian) February 29, 2024

elmo what the hell man https://t.co/pMy3mrKz8X — 𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕣 𝕘𝕝𝕠𝕨 (@phosphor_glow) February 29, 2024

This is what happened to Elmo when we all trauma dumped on him https://t.co/4SB7LWXZnr — Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) February 29, 2024

This is demonic. The left has gone too far https://t.co/MXWvxX7wtN — evan (@esjesjesj) February 29, 2024

YOU WILL NEVER BE HIM. YOU WILL NEVER BE KERMIT https://t.co/mIs7eMz0ib pic.twitter.com/kaO5gGnd4a — Alec Comes (@AlecComes) February 29, 2024

Stay away from my family https://t.co/U4VP0Tt4FF — Justin🦩Boldaji (@justinboldaji) February 29, 2024

me and my friends would've killed elmo frog with hammers i can tell you that much https://t.co/EzMu8FFLpW — staid (@staidindoors) February 29, 2024

this is my sleep paralysis demon built on decades of unresolved childhood trauma https://t.co/QTw7x1IBmR — 𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖗 🧸🍉 (@yotsubear) February 29, 2024

"Today's episode is brought to you by the number 7! Seven days! 😀" https://t.co/uQKeXu4iIF pic.twitter.com/zWbW5HFCU3 — Argon Dreamcast Evangelion (@synthandlasers) February 29, 2024

Again, this puts David’s infamous TODAY show attack in a different light. Clearly, the Curb Your Enthusiasm saw something in this empty puppet eyes that demanded action. No wonder David was unrepentant when he told Seth Meyers that he’d do it again.

“Yeah. Yeah, I did it. Yeah,” David told Meyers. “Elmo was talking. Okay? I was waiting to be interviewed. And Elmo was going on… [impersonates Elmo talking] … he was going on about mental health. And I had to listen to every word. And I was going, ‘Oh my god, oh my god. I don’t think I can take another second of this.’ And so I got off my chair.”

Forgive us, Larry. Your aim was righteous and true.

(Via Elmo on Twitter)