Elmo Has Gone Too Far This Time As People Lose Their Minds Over His ‘Demonic’ Leap Day Post

Would you believe Elmo is somehow dominating social media again? This time around, the beloved Sesame Street puppet isn’t getting bombarded by everyone’s feelings or being strangled by Larry David. Instead, he’s giving everyone the worst nightmares of their lives by transforming into a frog.

To celebrate Leap Day, the official Elmo Twitter account posted an absolutely horrifying image of the little guy with the caption, “Happy Leap Day, everybody! Ribbit ribbit ha ha ha! Elmo Frog loves you.”

Terrifying, right? Of course, it is. Within minutes of Elmo Frog going live on Twitter, the reactions started pouring in as everyone reacted in horror and started to consider that maybe Larry David was onto something.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Again, this puts David’s infamous TODAY show attack in a different light. Clearly, the Curb Your Enthusiasm saw something in this empty puppet eyes that demanded action. No wonder David was unrepentant when he told Seth Meyers that he’d do it again.

“Yeah. Yeah, I did it. Yeah,” David told Meyers. “Elmo was talking. Okay? I was waiting to be interviewed. And Elmo was going on… [impersonates Elmo talking] … he was going on about mental health. And I had to listen to every word. And I was going, ‘Oh my god, oh my god. I don’t think I can take another second of this.’ And so I got off my chair.”

Forgive us, Larry. Your aim was righteous and true.

(Via Elmo on Twitter)

