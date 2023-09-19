It was just a couple of weeks ago that Netflix released a trio of After The Altar episodes to commemorate one year since Love Is Blind season four came to an end. That season ended with three couples tying the knot: Brett & Tiffany, Kwame & Chelsea, and Zack & Bliss. Now, if you thought you’d get a little break from the Love Is Blind experience, you’ve been mistaken. Love Is Blind season five is taking its talents to Houston to present a new cast of couples looking for love and seeing if one’s appearance really matters in this search. If you’re ready for these new episodes, you won’t have to wait too long as Love Is Blind season five is just days away.

When Does Love Is Blind Season 5 Come Out?

Love Is Blind season five will arrive on Netflix on September 22. The first four episodes will be available to watch that day starting at 3am EST/ 12am PST. The following week, on September 29, episodes 5-7 will appear on the platform, and on October 6, episodes eight and nine will be released. Last and certainly not least, the tenth and final episode of Love Is Blind season five will arrive on Netflix on Octobe 13. All episodes will first appear on Netflix at 3am EST/ 12am PST.

Read the synopsis for season five below and stay tuned for more on the upcoming Love Is Blind season.

The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind?

‘Love Is Blind’ season 5 is available to stream on Netflix on September 22 at 3am EST/12am PST. Season 1-4 available now to stream on Netflix