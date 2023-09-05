‘Love Island’ Confirmed An All-Stars Season Will Kick Off In 2024

Love Island series 10 concluded with Sammy and Jess taking the crown in what was a surprise win to many fans of the show. Whitney and Lochan came in second, Tyrique and Ella finished third, and Molly and Zach claimed fourth place. In just a matter of two months, the aforementioned names and others went from being unknown to creating a whole fan base for themselves through the show. That’s usually how it goes season to season on Love Island, but not for the upcoming one. This time around, you’ll be familiar with the people in the series.

Through a press release and Instagram posts, Love Island and ITV announced a Love Island: All Stars season will arrive at the top of 2024. It appears that the new season will take place during the show’s winter season which lasts roughly from January to March. A cast for the all-star season has not been revealed yet, but the press release did note that “familiar faces” will “venture back into TV’s most talked about Villa for a second chance at finding love.” The all-star season will be produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and GroupM Motion Entertainment and it will air on ITV2 and ITX.

“It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX,” Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment said. “It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

You can view the Love Island: All Stars teaser Instagram post above.