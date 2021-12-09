Netflix has a lot of shows. Like, a lot a lot of shows. So many shows, in fact, even the streaming service itself knows it’s pretty damn hard to keep up with them. So perhaps that’s why Netflix has just announced a way to make the overwhelming task much more manageable.

Following Netflix’s first-ever, news-packed fan event that took place earlier this fall — cheekily named “Tudum” after the service’s iconic start-up sound — the streamer has announced they are turning that idea into a full-fledged, editorial website (via The Hollywood Reporter). In a blog post shared earlier today, Netflix unveiled the ambitious project, calling the new website “a place where you can dive deeper into the stories you love.” While the website is still in its early stages, Netflix stated it has some ambitious plans for the future, and provided a bullet-point list of what you can expect from the site in the coming months:

Get the inside scoop : Has You been renewed? When does Season 4 of Cobra Kai come out? Follow along for the latest news.

Dig deeper: Is Maid based on a true story? What is a ‘kefta’ in Shadow and Bone? Where else have I seen the cast of The Witcher? Stories don’t have to end when the credits roll.

Extend the story: Where can I find the Squid Game tracksuit? What’s on The Harder They Fall soundtrack? How do I make the necklace from Outer Banks? Bring your favorite stories to life with helpful tips, tricks and lists.

As you can see, Tudum aims to not only inform Netflix fans on when they can expect their favorite shows to return, but also offer insight into specific series and episodes, which, as a Witcher fan, I appreciate. In addition, Tudum will also feature several editorial channels that focus on specific types of content, such as the comedy-centric Netflix Is a Joke and the Latinx-column Con Todo.