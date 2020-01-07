UPROXX 20: Nick Thune Appreciates It When People Knit Things For Him

Nick Thune is a comic probably best known for his stand-up specials as well as his appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Comedy Bang-Bang. Later this month, Thune is embarking on his Sad Music, Sad Comedy tour with singer-songwriter Damien Jurado. The duo will be performing in select cities in the U.S. and Canada. (You can find more info about the tour on Thune’s website here.) Additionally, Thune will be appearing in the upcoming HBO romantic comedy anthology series Love Life alongside Anna Kendrick, and he’ll be starring in the upcoming indie film, Godfrey, alongside Iliza Shlesinger.

Nick took a few minutes from his schedule recently to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Respect.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Jay Weingarten.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

About to re-watch The Game with Michael Douglas on a flight to New York.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Pack of cigarettes with a side of coffee and grapefruit.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Probably a multitude of guitar tab websites learning every Townes Van Zandt song ever tabbed.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Unknown Legend” by Neil Young (with Linda Ronstadt background vocals). It contains my favorite lyric: “She used to work in a diner, never saw a woman look finer. I used to order just to watch her float across the floor”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Buy smokes for all the kids younger than you at school and charge them double.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Can women be color blind”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. Cats are too smart for me.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Beastie Boys at Bonnarroo 2009. This was the last time they played together as a full band. I was on the stage to the left.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Where the Red Fern Grows.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Knit me a hat.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park 100%. No question. The difference between Metallica and Creed.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Take my dog on a walk. Take my son on a hike. Drink coffee throughout.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Any sports-related movie. Really, any one.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Dodgers, Mariners, Seahawks, Blazers

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

The food was good but it was the company. Jit Lada. Thai in LA.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Mr. Rogers (the Tom Hanks one)

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Christie Brinkley

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Grilled cheese. Tomato soup. Cold milk.

