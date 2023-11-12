In the first Saturday Night Live episode since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, this week’s host, Timothée Chalamet wasted no time. Tonight (November 11), the actor hosted the show for the second time.

The first time Chalamet hosted was back in 2020, amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While both of his hosting gigs thus far took place at weird times, Chalamet fully embraced the newfound freedom to talk about his work. During tonight’s episode, Chalamet was excited to promote his upcoming projects, Wonka and Dune: Part II.

He broke out into song, singing to the tune of “Pure Imagination” from the original Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.

“Come with me / and you’ll be / in a world of shameless self-promotion / It’s okay / That my new film Wonka is out in theaters December 15,” Chalamet sang.

He was then interrupted by SNL actor Marcello Hernandez, with whom, Chalamet established that they both have baby faces. The two then broke out into a hilarious rap about the reality of living with baby faces.

They were joined by fellow SNL actors Punkie Johnson and Kenan Thompson, the latter of whom jokingly claimed to be 63 years old, but maintained a youthful appearance due to his baby face.

You can see Chalamet’s opening monologue above.