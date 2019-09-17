Timothy Olyphant Is The Latest Wonderfully-Named Addition To ‘Fargo’ Season 4

Through three seasons of Fargo, creator Noah Hawley has come up with some wonderful character names, including Lorne Malvo, Bear Gerhardt, Gloria Burgle, and Nikki Swango. Hawley is a busier man now than he was when the FX series premiered, with his time split between Legion and Lucy in the Sky and the long-rumored Doctor Doom movie, but he gave his full attention to naming his characters for season four.

There’s Jack Huston as Odis Weff, Jason Schwartzman as Josto Fadda, Jessie Buckley as Oraetta Mayflower, Andrew Bird as Thurman Smutney, Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, Gaetano Bruno as Constant Calamita, Anji White as Dibrell Smutney, and, as revealed on Tuesday, the great Timothy Olyphant as Dick “Deafy” Wickware:

Justified star Timothy Olyphant is returning to FX with a key role in the fourth installment of the network’s anthology series Fargo, headlined by Chris Rock… Season four is set in 1950 in Kansas City, MO. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations — Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.

This is Olyphant’s first recurring role on an FX series since Justified wrapped up in 2015, and I miss it every day. It’s been a good week for Justified actors, actually, between this news, Kaitlyn Dever and Nick Searcy on Unbelievable, and Walton Goggins doing … this.

“Baby Billy Freeman” could be a Fargo character name.

(Via Deadline)