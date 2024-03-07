Another reason that Clay is the talk of the town came moments before his wedding. After hearing about him for a few episodes in season six, Love Is Blind viewers were finally introduced to Clay’s father Trevor Gravesande who made quite the impression during his few moments on TV.

Clay is the talk of the town after the Love Is Blind season six . It’s mostly because he opted to not say “I do” to AD during their wedding. “I just don’t think it’s responsible for me to say I do at this point when I still need work,” he said to AD who was shocked by his response. “I still need to get to the point where I’m 100 percent in.” Afterward, AD deemed their relationship as over, but whether that is still the case remains to be seen.

Who Is Clay’s Dad From Love Is Blind Season 6? What We Know About Trevor Gravesande

We first meet Trevor Gravesande when he arrives at Clay’s dressing room before the wedding. For reasons unbeknownst to most viewers, Trevor dives into a story of Clay’s early days in track & field. “When I took you out running the first time, I beat you,” he said. “Then, one day, you beat me so bad. You were way before me. I couldn’t believe it.” Trevor then veered a highlight reel of achievements, noting that he nearly reached the Olympics after being an All-American athlete in high school and college. Lastly, he added that he “came as close as the Millrose Games,” but a hamstring injury hindered his promising track career.

The issue here is proof of Trevor’s success as a track star is practically impossible to find, something that both Distractify and We Got This Covered have also noted. Evidence of his participation in the Milrose Games is nonexistent as is his almost-inclusion in the Olympics. So, from the looks of it, it seems like Trevor took advantage of a room full of cameras to boost himself. That, or his name during his track days was not Trevor Gravesande.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Trevor was left to eat his own words and remain in silence after a conversation with his ex-wife and Clay’s mother Rita towards the end of the season six finale. During this scene, Rita and Trevor spoke about how their marriage and Trevor’s cheating within it affected Clay’s view of marriage. Trevor tries to add some charm to the conversation by telling Rita that Clay will soon meet a woman like her. Unfortunately, Trevor’s charm falls flat as Rita replies, “Yeah, you met me but you weren’t good to me.”

Welp.

