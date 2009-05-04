COMMENTS OF THE WEEK: T2 BLU-RAY

If you’re new here, every week I give shout outs to the FilmDrunkards who make FilmDrinking a pleasurable experience. Here’s this week’s prize:
As always, the way this works is, at any time this week, when you read a comment you think worthy of recognition, YOU nominate it by copy and pasting it in the comments section of THIS post below. I pick the winner from among the nominees the following Sunday/Monday. (To help you find it more easily, the nomination thread is always linked in the ABOUT section). Up to speed now, newbies? To the reacharounds!
First comment worthy of recognition isn’t so much hilarious as it is disturbingly accurate. Thanks to Guy Who Looks Like a Durst for changing my whole perspective on sh*t. From last weeks COMMENTS OF THE WEEK post:
GUY WHO LOOKS LIKE A DURST says: “Look at the poster. See the poodle bottom left? Pretend its ears are actually shoulders. Baby Yeti!!”
Weird, right? Next up, in TRAILER FOR THE SKEPTIC, JHC continues a longstanding FilmDrunk tradition: ridiculing the disabled.
JHC says:
It’s the crossed eyes that do it. I wonder if they teach that at the actor’s studio.
They do actually. It’s called the “Reverse Whitaker”.
Next up, Burnsy applies the movie-about-a-blog idea from JULIE AND JULIA to FilmDrunk.
BURNSY says: “Brad Pitt will play me in the FilmDrunk movie. For the rest of the roles, Danny Devito will just wear different hats.”
Including a Jimmy hat, presumably. Next, ChinoMoreno proves that not only can girls make poop jokes, than can make them their own. From A ROMANTIC COMEDY ABOUT ASS BURGERS:
CHINO MORENO says: “Ass burgers are great but they’re so messy and I can’t figure out how to wipe my mouth from front to back!”
Moving on, Maxwell Demon in the JULIE AND JULIA thread shows you don’t need a ton of artifice or creativity to make the comments of the week lest, sometimes speaking straight from the heart is just good.
MAXWELL DEMON says: “I think they’ve broken the ‘I could not give less of a f-ck’ barrier with this one. Cooking all the recipes in a cookbook would only be interesting if the common ingredient was man, or if she did it during the Holocaust. Actually, I’ll say it–both.
SmokEmIfYaGotEm doesn’t always have the best average, but he definitely knocks one out of the park on occasion. From PARADISE LOST MOVIES:
SMOKEMIFYAGOTEM says: “Daniel Craig as the devil in the garden of Eden? Hmm…Layer Snake? Quantum of Ssssssolace?“
And here’s Chino, getting on the board twice this week. From ‘WILLOW’ PREDICTED SWINE FLU EPIDEMIC:
CHINO MORENO says: “I can bring home the bacon, fry it up in a pan(demic)”
I hesitate to acknowledge this next comment, lest it usher in a new era of ultra dry wit and comments I have to think about for ten minutes before I get it. From BRUNO DUPES PAULA ABDUL:
FISTFULLOFAWESOME says: “As my girlfriend said to her doctor, ‘My mistakes are your platforms for success.'”
To which Stinky Peet helpfully added:
STINKY PEET says: “Did her doctor respond right away or did he make her repeat it after he’d turned the vacuum off?”
Boy, you guys can turn anything into an abortion joke. Next up, The Mighty Fek’lhr gives Michael Bay ideas on how to further anthropomorphize his robots. From OHAI MEGAN FOX’S BUTT:
THE MIGHTY FEK’LHR says: “ARCEE has her period every 3 months (or 3,000 miles).”
Our first runner up this week was hardly an eskimo queef away from the top spot, but hey, somebody has to win and somebody has to come in second. Here’s our second place finisher, from the OLD DOGS POSTER thread:
PAULY DANGEROUSLY says: “‘Sit. Stay. Play Dad.’ – sounds like dating a stripper.”
Why do I get the feeling he knows from experience? Anyway, now for the winner, from the GI JOE TRAILER thread:
STONE SOUP says: “No one really mentions that the other half of the battle involves killing foreigners. (*single tear*)”
Congratulations, all, and send me your address, Professor Soup.
WoooHoo!!!
Oh, wait… I only nommed some wi(e)ners… good enough.
Yay abortion jokes!
Yay! I get first reacharound!
Incidentally, “disturbingly accurate” has been used to describe my finishing move in le boudoir, and “hilarious” is usually used to describe the preceding 90 seconds.
Like any of us can afford a Bluray player. What’s next week’s prize, a box of condoms?
I returned my Blu Ray player because everything looked shitty on my black and white TV.
/Blu Ray is how Peter Boyle got hired for Romano’s show.
I haven’t felt this good since they accidentally doubled my order of fries at Wendy’s!
As a corrective footnote, MIZ added the *single tear* portion of my winning comment as his editorial in the nomination thread. If that’s what tipped the scales in my favor, break the DVD in half and send part of it to him.
Stoney, He is confident the “killing foreigners” tipped the scales in your favor.
I didn’t say which part of the DVD to send him…
ultra dry wit and comments I have to think about for ten minutes before I get it
Yay, I’ve graduated from the Susan Lucci of FD to the Dennis Miller of FD. Call me, ladies. *points to Stoney’s crotch*
hate to say this, Stinky, but it was actually Fistful’s comment I was referring to as dry wit. I guess that makes you more like the Ed McMahon of FilmDrunk.
BOOSH!
HEYYYOOOOO!
I still don’t get Fistful’s original comment, so I guess that also makes me… I dunno, maybe the Tom Arnold of FD?
Ryan Gosling Will Help You Move It, Move It
El Topo starts my morning off with a balanced breakfast:
“Say, girl, three Sunny D’s and one purple drank for my friends and I”
The Goose Is Moovin’ Thread.
Burnsy says:
“Check it out, guys, I’m in the hood! LOL!”
The MIZ makes me ROR! with: “Some motherfucker always tries to pull rickshaws uphill.”
Burnsy busts some meat balls:
Vinnie, I hope you have a second favorite Italian restaurant.
Second MIZ’s uphill. Very well played. If you don’t get it, you’re missing out.
Stinky explains how wars are started:
I’m not watching the trailer until I get a synopsis that actually tells me something.
I’ll try: “Some Italianos, they paint-a da ceiling like-a this, but some Italianos, they paint-a da ceiling like-a that.”
Stone Soup says:
I have no interest in watching a movie about a single retangular puzzle piece falling from the sky.
Ryan Gosling will help you move
ChinoMoreno says:
It only looks like I’m alone in here because Ryan Gosling is carrying me.
basterds posters
InstantParkour says:
Eli Roth: “Hey, so I’m here for the gangbang?”
real-life-wolverine
Donkey Hodey says:
I heard the Xavier Academy isn’t even nationally accredited.
ferrari crash
Fek’lhr says:
As police rushed to the scene, an obese man in a Dodge Intrepid listened to “Lord of the Rings Online” inspired techno music…wondering where His next pizza-by-the-slice would come.
hippie mom
Stone Soup says:
We were not able to reach Samuel L. Jackson for comment.
Second Stone’s Sam Jackson. I only just now got it.
SOUUUUUUUUUUUPPP! I Third the Jackson comment.
RE: Home made wolverine claws guy, Burnsy says:
In two years, this guy and Sexman will found Skynet.
I’m nominating this for being logical. When you’re right, you’re right.
Affleck: There’s nothing that can be done about this, if they had to find a director that actually liked twilight these films would never be made.
Fuckin’ Pauly–
“Show me Kool Aid Smile…”
On behalf of erswi, though I like it too. Stone Soup on /2009/05/karate-kid-remake-details:
Producers were reluctant to call this a ’sequel’, fearing adding a #2 to the title would get them a General Tso’s Chicken Combination.
JHC: Power ring is a euphemism for sphincter, right? Because I’m pretty sure this dude has slipped into plenty of those.
Donk loves me two times:
If you combined Bradley Cooper’s eyes and Forrest Whittaker’s eyes, I’m pretty sure you’d get a person who could see into the future, but not five feet in front of him.
-y-
Anybody notice he looks just like Ron Goldman?
If I have to explain that last joke, then explain to your parents why a dick is in your mouth.
Stone Soup says “So this ISN’T about William Shatner’s back yard?”
See you all in Hell because I laughed.
Crap: When I drink too much I get dead pole.
and
Stone Soup: So this ISN’T about William Shatner’s back yard?
This made me laugh, I’m not really sure why i find this so funny. I think all of Burnsy’ comments seem even funny dude to his photo of the guy in karate gear with a a parrot on his shoulder.
Burnsy says:
If I don’t get a Jubilee movie soon, well, I’ll have bought all this glitter for nothing.
Not only funny, but this sounds like a good idea. And a good way to recycle some of what’s under my floorboards:
Maxwell:
I think Deadpool is when you prop up a corpse in your passenger seat so you can use the HOV lane.
/What? I got places to be.
Seconding Stoney for Shatner and swellDe for HOV lane.
Second JHC on the power ring/sphincter commment and
Crapbasket says:
I bet her clit looks like the floor of a slaughterhouse.
(from the chick w/ claws thread)
I’m going to second Burnsy’s comment. Well done.
Smoke’em made me laugh with this one:
Every time I see an African I pick them up, hold them over a cliff and start singing “The Circle of Life”.
White Ninja
Pauly Dangerously:
White ninjas throw their stars like this…
AND
Vodka:
White ninjas can’t jump kick.
Donk gets socioeconomically funny, and that’s one of the best kinds.
Donkey Hodey says:
White Ninja’s job is much easier because nobody in his neighborhood locks their doors.
Second Donkey’s neighborhood watch.
What can I say? I love the classics.
Asian Wolverine in 30 seconds thread:
Naitch says:
Asian Wolverine’s worst enemy? Parallel parking.
Ah Burnsy:
Val Kilmer prepared for the role by eating at McDonald’s.
I’m not even sure if this is geographically or culturally accurate, but it’s still funny:
MaxwellDemon:
Irish mobsters sleep with the fishes and chips.
Second Burnsy for McDonald’s.
Burnsy says:
Val Kilmer prepared for the role by eating at McDonald’s
Oh, Al already nominated that, I guess Third to Burnsy’s McDonald’s. I really should bother to look at page 2 of the comments before i post.
Duke:
Seriously, though, Mike Tyson is a deranged lunatic and will come to your house and fuck your skull and then kill you and rape your mailbox.
I’m laughing so hard I’m in tears over the mailbox rape line, holy shit.
Screw you for almost making me have to explain what was so funny to a coworker, Vince (you wrote it, you know what damn post it’s on):
He thought the line in the chorus was “coming in your hair tonight.”
Mike Tyson Sings Phil Collins:
Mr_Drummond says:
I’d rather see Mike Tyson do Phil Collins. And when I say “do”, I mean buttfuck.
John Wayne in a Devo Hat
“I’ll Fuck You Till You Love Me Faggot” was the theme of my senior prom.
RoboPanda says:
Keanu thinks this film will be easy because he’s going to be offscreen for all the Mr Hide scenes. *air guitar*