COMMENTS OF THE WEEK: T2 BLU-RAY

First comment worthy of recognition isn’t so much hilarious as it is disturbingly accurate. Thanks to Guy Who Looks Like a Durst for changing my whole perspective on sh*t. From last weeks COMMENTS OF THE WEEK post:

GUY WHO LOOKS LIKE A DURST says: “Look at the poster. See the poodle bottom left? Pretend its ears are actually shoulders. Baby Yeti!!”

Weird, right? Next up, in TRAILER FOR THE SKEPTIC, JHC continues a longstanding FilmDrunk tradition: ridiculing the disabled.

JHC says: It’s the crossed eyes that do it. I wonder if they teach that at the actor’s studio. They do actually. It’s called the “Reverse Whitaker”.

Next up, Burnsy applies the movie-about-a-blog idea from JULIE AND JULIA to FilmDrunk.

BURNSY says: “Brad Pitt will play me in the FilmDrunk movie. For the rest of the roles, Danny Devito will just wear different hats.”

Including a Jimmy hat, presumably. Next, ChinoMoreno proves that not only can girls make poop jokes, than can make them their own. From A ROMANTIC COMEDY ABOUT ASS BURGERS:

CHINO MORENO says: “Ass burgers are great but they’re so messy and I can’t figure out how to wipe my mouth from front to back!”

Moving on, Maxwell Demon in the JULIE AND JULIA thread shows you don’t need a ton of artifice or creativity to make the comments of the week lest, sometimes speaking straight from the heart is just good.

MAXWELL DEMON says: “I think they’ve broken the ‘I could not give less of a f-ck’ barrier with this one. Cooking all the recipes in a cookbook would only be interesting if the common ingredient was man, or if she did it during the Holocaust. Actually, I’ll say it–both.

SmokEmIfYaGotEm doesn’t always have the best average, but he definitely knocks one out of the park on occasion. From PARADISE LOST MOVIES:

SMOKEMIFYAGOTEM says: “Daniel Craig as the devil in the garden of Eden? Hmm…Layer Snake? Quantum of Ssssssolace?“

And here’s Chino, getting on the board twice this week. From ‘WILLOW’ PREDICTED SWINE FLU EPIDEMIC:

CHINO MORENO says: “I can bring home the bacon, fry it up in a pan(demic)”

I hesitate to acknowledge this next comment, lest it usher in a new era of ultra dry wit and comments I have to think about for ten minutes before I get it. From BRUNO DUPES PAULA ABDUL:

FISTFULLOFAWESOME says: “As my girlfriend said to her doctor, ‘My mistakes are your platforms for success.'”

To which Stinky Peet helpfully added:

STINKY PEET says: “Did her doctor respond right away or did he make her repeat it after he’d turned the vacuum off?”

Boy, you guys can turn anything into an abortion joke. Next up, The Mighty Fek’lhr gives Michael Bay ideas on how to further anthropomorphize his robots. From OHAI MEGAN FOX’S BUTT:

THE MIGHTY FEK’LHR says: “ARCEE has her period every 3 months (or 3,000 miles).”

Our first runner up this week was hardly an eskimo queef away from the top spot, but hey, somebody has to win and somebody has to come in second. Here’s our second place finisher, from the OLD DOGS POSTER thread:

PAULY DANGEROUSLY says: “‘Sit. Stay. Play Dad.’ – sounds like dating a stripper.”

Why do I get the feeling he knows from experience? Anyway, now for the winner, from the GI JOE TRAILER thread:

STONE SOUP says: “No one really mentions that the other half of the battle involves killing foreigners. (*single tear*)”

Congratulations, all, and send me your address, Professor Soup.