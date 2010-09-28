DJ Kitty Spins Morning Links

09.28.10 3 Comments

I know RoboPanda already posted this a while back, but DJ Kitty slays me every time.  He’s just so laid back.  He must feign indifference and just hope his owner will eventually get tired of effing with him.  My girlfriend does that. Also, I think DJ Kitty’s owner might be C-Tates’ manager.  Think about it: DJ Kitty is wearing a Rays jersey, C-Tates is from Tampa… Seriously, there might be something to this.

MORNING LINKS

  • Isn’t That Special: How NBC Could Return Saturday Night Live to Glory. |Uproxx|
  • What Are the Feds Putting Up Your Cellphone’s Backdoor? |UproxxNews|
  • This is actually awesome. Adding “Liz Lemon” to Kanye’s Tweets turns him into Tracy Jordan. |GammaSquad|
  • Katy Perry’s boobs jiggling = Best .Gif Ever. |WarmingGlow|
  • Though this lady’s boobs are more functional. |GorillaMask|
  • Florida man dies after a swimming-related bet. Notice how every awesome story begins with “Florida man”? |WithLeather|
  • Pictured: Dude, I told you mountain goats were legit. BAD MOUNTAIN GOAT!  GET DOWN FROM THERE! |via GoodbyeForeverFatty|
  • We won’t reach Alpha Centauri until the 24th century – unless we have an energy breakthrough. |Fark|
  • AMC doing 2 special screenings of the digitally remastered Back to the Future. |AMC|
  • How to deal with d*ck-drawing neighbors. |NextRound|

