First two chapters of Chuck Palahniuk’s new book

It doesn’t seem like it’s been two years since Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk’s last book, but apparently it has. Time really flies when you don’t get around to reading stuff. Anyhoot, he’s got a new one coming out yesterday called Tell-All. [Slight update: Pygmy actually came out last year. Dude writes fast.] Described as “Palahniuk’s rude sendup of name-dropping and the culture of celebrity worship revolves around the fate of Katherine Kenton, a much-married star of stage, screen, and television, living in obscurity and searching for a comeback vehicle,” the Onion A/V Club has downloadable PDFs of the first two chapters. Here’s an excerpt:
Act one, scene one opens with Lillian Hellman clawing her
way, stumbling and scrambling, through the thorny night-
time underbrush of some German schwarzwald, a Jewish
baby clamped to each of her tits, another brood of infants
clinging to her back. Lilly clambers her way, struggling
against the brambles that snag the gold embroidery of her
Balenciaga lounging pajamas, the black velvet clutched by
hordes of doomed cherubs she’s racing to deliver from the
ovens of some Nazi death camp. More innocent toddlers,
lashed to each of Lillian’s muscular thighs. Helpless Jew-
ish, Gypsy and homosexual babies. Nazi gestapo bullets spit
past her in the darkness, shredding the forest foliage, the
smell of gunpowder and pine needles. The heady aroma of
her Chanel No. 5. Bullets and hand grenades just whiz past
Miss Hellman’s perfectly coiffed Hattie Carnegie chignon, so
close the ammunition shatters her Cartier chandelier earrings
into rainbow explosions of priceless diamonds. Ruby and em-
erald shrapnel blasts into the ﬂawless skin of her perfect, pale
cheeks. . . [Check out the rest]
Aw, you had me at “homosexual babies.” Occasionally I’ll be drawn into a Palahniuk book and proceed to tear through it, only to reach an ending that’s kind of unsatisfying and lame. But at the least, he always nails the first part. Unlike that fat a-hole Dr. Phil*, always telling me to lose weight and get my life together, you’re so preachy, dude, seriously.
*On a slightly related note, I checked Amazon while I was writing this and the guy has written 13 books. Are human beings actually reading these? He’s a big fat guy who writes weight loss books. A good way to tell if you’ve failed at life is if you’re reading a Dr. Phil book.
If you think he looks like Jamie, then you should see me with a beret.
Pygmy came out last year.
Just because a baby refuses to nurse does NOT make him gay.
Pygmies come out every year, Morty. Their society is surprisingly accepting.
I don’t know about a comeback, but my goaway vehicle is the bus.
I’m suprised the homo jew kid didn’t steal the ear ring before it got shot.
Chuck has apparently joined Steve Zissou’s crew.
Chuck is apparently Prince’s first love, immortalized in song.
When he leaves Sizzler, he’s Dr. Phull.
Why is Vince Vaughn stroking his beard, and why did he dye it blonde?
I bought some Nazi gestapo bullets down at 2nd Amendment Sports, but they wouldn’t let me shoot them at the outdoor range because they weren’t lead free. Stoopid condors!
Lillian chews through her corny shit filled colon to keep from drowning or GTFO!
Edward Zwick read that excerpt and actually came so hard he passed out.
The Jew babies on her tits control the feedia.
She’s a good lady saving those babies from the oven. Babies are much better on the BBQ!
Great. Now I want babyback ribs.
HEY, SUGARTITS! DON’T LET THOSE HOOKNOSE JEW BABIES SNAG YOUR FUNBAGS!!
These geo marathons are getting rediculous.
Baby on broad.
Chuck should stick to writing about losers and knuckleheads. Let Bruce Wagner write about my world.
The only Palahniuk book (or any book for that matter) that I’ve read is Pygmy. I liked it, except for the fact I had to go back and re-read (hehe ri-ri) what I just read because I didn’t understand a fucking word, esteemed Madame Funbags.
Wake me up when the movie comes out; reading is for faggots.
It’s nice to know I’m not the only one who has to go all the way across town for fucking daycare.
*Looks at watch*
OH SHIT
Roman Polanski wants to know where this fucking daycare is.
*gets home from a long day at work*
Hey, guys, what’d I m-… you peed in my flowers and ruined my curtains?! God dammit!
But, yeah, Pygmy was hard to follow. And really, really wrong. But kind of hilarious.
You are not your fucking red beret.
He should test the myth of the kid who got trapped getting his salad tossed by the pool….
Last year when Pygmy came out, i was #47 on a waiting list for the library. for this book, i was #3 and got a call to come pick it up today, but i’m struggling through “Breathers: A Zombie’s Lament”, so i might not pick it up until Saturday. i’m no quitter.
The fuck is a “library”?
I think it’s an old wooden ship.