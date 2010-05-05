First two chapters of Chuck Palahniuk’s new book

It doesn’t seem like it’s been two years since Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk’s last book, but apparently it has. Time really flies when you don’t get around to reading stuff. Anyhoot, he’s got a new one coming out yesterday called Tell-All. [Slight update: Pygmy actually came out last year. Dude writes fast.] Described as “Palahniuk’s rude sendup of name-dropping and the culture of celebrity worship revolves around the fate of Katherine Kenton, a much-married star of stage, screen, and television, living in obscurity and searching for a comeback vehicle,” the Onion A/V Club has downloadable PDFs of the first two chapters. Here’s an excerpt:

Act one, scene one opens with Lillian Hellman clawing her

way, stumbling and scrambling, through the thorny night-

time underbrush of some German schwarzwald, a Jewish

baby clamped to each of her tits, another brood of infants

clinging to her back. Lilly clambers her way, struggling

against the brambles that snag the gold embroidery of her

Balenciaga lounging pajamas, the black velvet clutched by

hordes of doomed cherubs she’s racing to deliver from the

ovens of some Nazi death camp. More innocent toddlers,

lashed to each of Lillian’s muscular thighs. Helpless Jew-

ish, Gypsy and homosexual babies. Nazi gestapo bullets spit

past her in the darkness, shredding the forest foliage, the

smell of gunpowder and pine needles. The heady aroma of

her Chanel No. 5. Bullets and hand grenades just whiz past

Miss Hellman’s perfectly coiffed Hattie Carnegie chignon, so

close the ammunition shatters her Cartier chandelier earrings

into rainbow explosions of priceless diamonds. Ruby and em-

erald shrapnel blasts into the ﬂawless skin of her perfect, pale

cheeks. . . [Check out the rest]

Aw, you had me at “homosexual babies.” Occasionally I’ll be drawn into a Palahniuk book and proceed to tear through it, only to reach an ending that’s kind of unsatisfying and lame. But at the least, he always nails the first part. Unlike that fat a-hole Dr. Phil*, always telling me to lose weight and get my life together, you’re so preachy, dude, seriously.

*On a slightly related note, I checked Amazon while I was writing this and the guy has written 13 books. Are human beings actually reading these? He’s a big fat guy who writes weight loss books. A good way to tell if you’ve failed at life is if you’re reading a Dr. Phil book.