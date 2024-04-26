That film ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, so, naturally, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse will be next up. But beyond knowing it exists, the film is shrouded in mystery, so here if everything we know so far about the upcoming installment .

Last year, a gaggle of Spidermen swung into theaters in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the vibrant animated adventure that became an instant hit . A follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the franchise introduced various timelines and universes in which Peter Parker and his various aliases lived different realities.

Plot

In 2021, co-writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller confirmed that the follow-up to Into The Spider-Verse would be split into two parts. Across The Spider-Verse brought Miles Morales to the very different crime-ridden world of Earth-42, where Spider-Man doesn’t exist, and he comes face-to-face with The Prowler. The movie also

While we don’t know where the story will go from there, Lord confirmed that the wait will be worth it. “It will be a very satisfying conclusion,” Lord told Deadline earlier this year. “It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles’] parents.”

He continued, “The big thing that’s interesting for Miles [in Beyond the Spider-Verse] is how do you deal with a sense of betrayal and turn it into something affirmative?” Lord added. “And I think that the thing that we try to do with these movies is represent goodness and show how the love that the characters in the movie have for Miles translates into his growth and success.”

Cast

The full cast has yet to be announced, but we can assume that Shameik Moore will once again return as Miles Morales, along with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Oscar Isaac as Miquel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Daniel Kaluuya as Toby/Spider-Punk, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider, and Jason Schwartzman as The Spot. Of course, that also leaves room for some cameo appearances from Nic Cage or John Mulaney, who also appeared briefly towards the end of the last installment as other spidey iterations.