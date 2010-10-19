Fox wants guy from Glee to remake Rocky Horror

Rocky Horror Picture Show is a super successful movie (grossed $100 million+, considered longest running theatrical release in film history). Glee has ocky Horror. (In retrospect, the huge jugs thing may not have been related, but still, important info.)
Glee creator Ryan Murphy just finished an episode of his hit show that is devoted to the camp classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. By the time it airs October 26, Murphy might be in a deal to direct the feature film remake. I’m told that he’s being courted by Fox 2000 to direct a remake of the 1975 musical. Murphy hasn’t committed, but he has met. [Deadline]
Whether this gets made or not (and I’m betting on not), I’m just going to stand far, far away and act like it’s not happening. Nothing against Glee, whose creators seem like good people, it’s just not my cup of tea. Like, really, reeeally not my cup of tea. I realize I might be the weird one for despising virtually all musicals, but it is my firm position that people should only sing when drunk.
My gaydar just melted into the shape of B===D.
Vince, in that case you might enjoy the first half of my new opus, Alcoholics: Anonymous and Fabulous!
Wow, do you know what this Klingon could be doing instead of hanging out with the fagged out theater/scene kids on Halloween, throwing popcorn at the screen and yelling retarded shit out on special cues?
Filling up a few gas cans down the street from the Bijou theater in a drunk murderous/arsonous rage.
Lets do the time warp aga-aa-ain…
<————-searches attic for assless chaps
Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry.
Because I am reloading.
You see, then He gets to go inside and ask, “Anyone got a light?”
And somewhere Adam Lambert’s ears and pee are burning.
O HAI CORNER, HE CAN HAZ PISSBOOT?
The part of Eddie will now be played by Taylor Hicks.
Stephen Hawking cameo as The Professor or GTFO. There’s a man who knows about Time Warps.
Dammit, Jane, I love you?
C-Tates as Rocky, son, WHAT!
I’m the Juggernaut! In that I want to put on a space suit and explore Eva Amurri’s Juggs!
After Running With Scissors and Eat Pray Love, audiences are used to throwing things at the screen during Ryan Murphy movies.
Ryan Gosling is the Huggernaut, girl puppy!
If the bible had been written today, Eve would be Eva Amurri and God would be all, damn, Adam, look at them shits.
Glee + Rocky Horror Picture Show? A rainbow colored unicorn just stopped fellating Elton John long enough to say, “That sounds a little gay.”
Rhys Ifans as Riff Raff? Rhys Ifans is riff raff? I dunno’.
Murphy’s Law explicitly states, “Any movie that can be made more gay will be made more gay”
Instead, they should just have Tim Curry guest star on Glee as Pennywise and in the final scene, the cast can all float down here.
@GlennBeckHasAIDS I believe in the new textbooks it is more commonly referred to as Shankman’s Law.
Erswi wants the chick in the banner to remake that facial expression while holding his python but we can’t always get everything we want now, can we?
It took this story for me to finally understand the underlying meaning of Human Centipede. You see, people uninterested in sh*t like this, but forced to hear about and digest it, are the third segment, right behind studio execs and “Real Americans.”
Also my I’d like to nominate my above rant for the white people’s problem awards.
Beat ya to it.
Glee has had more Billboard top 100 hits than The Beatles.
OK, it’s official. I’m going to beat myself to death with a shovel, or possibly Vincent’s thumb.
I’m happy when two things like this get together. It makes it so much easier for me to ignore them simultaneously.
Hate to ruin your day, but this is already filming.
Kurt is Riff-Raff, Joh Mother-Fuckin’ Stamos is Eddie, the kid, Sam, is Rocky, for some reason the big fat black girl, Mercedes, is going to be Frank-N-Furter.
The list goes on, but yeesh, I am ashamed I know all of this.
LORD HUMUNGOUS MUST KILL A VIRGIN PIGMY TO ATONE!!!
Kurt Waldheim, the Australian diplomat and politician? That works for me.
Why do the producers and casting directors of the hit show ‘Glee’ insist on ALWAYS presenting Black women and girls as FAT, LOUD, OBNOXIOUS, UNATTRACTIVE, IGNORANT, GHETTO, etc.?
On tonight’s episode (‘The Substitute’), for instance, they presented “beautiful, petite, blonde” Gwyneth Paltrow getting beaten-up (in an unprovoked attack) by a FAT, UGLY, LOUD Black girl (who, of course, “had an attitude” about nothing).
There was NO REASON for them to present this crude image of Black teen-girls (other than to reinforce the stereotype of the ugly, violent, loud Black).
The producers, writers and casting directors of this episode should be ashamed of themselves and the Black actress who took on this moronic role should hold her head down in shame.
This presentation of the Black teen girls was both offensive and pathetic in my opinion (and I AM NOT EVEN a BLACK person).
[NOTE:
This criticism does NOT include plus-sized actress, Amber Riley (a regular cast-member of the show) — who has managed to present herself as both an attractive and a dignified character on the episodes I have seen … unlike all of those other Black actresses who have appeared on the show in ‘guest’ roles.]