Friday Free For All: MA Men 2

I know we normally like to use the Friday Free For All for awesome finds like Hard Ticket to Hawaii or shower cams of your sister scrubbing her moose, but A) This video is really funny and C) I forgot to include it in the Morning Links. So here’s the second installment of MA Men, starring the legendary Joey McIntyre and other people. And in case you haven’t seen the first one, you can watch that here.
MA Men 2 from Joey McIntyre
I’m sure Vince got all hot and bothered before he realized it wasn’t MMA Men.
The Mighty One apologizes, He really blew His wad on all of this Vaud’EVILle stuff…and adding Comic Con to the mix has really just spent Him out at this point.
Unless Lince puts up some eXXXplicit Comic Con photos of a Speed Racer themed glory hole being manned by Olivia Munn and Harry Knowles (get it? HE HAS WHEELS! WA’QA WA’QA!), this Klingon is probably done for the week.
So how come the Funny or Die people aren’t dead yet?