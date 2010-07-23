Friday Free For All: MA Men 2

#Funny or Die
Senior Writer
07.23.10

I know we normally like to use the Friday Free For All for awesome finds like Hard Ticket to Hawaii or shower cams of your sister scrubbing her moose, but A) This video is really funny and C) I forgot to include it in the Morning Links. So here’s the second installment of MA Men, starring the legendary Joey McIntyre and other people. And in case you haven’t seen the first one, you can watch that here.

