Hobo With A Shotgun to Loiter at Sundance

As far as movies based on fake Grindhouse trailers go, I thought Machete was a mild letdown. Not a my-son-grew-up-to-become-a-snotty-movie-blogger level disappointment or anything, just not quite as good as I’d hoped. Nonetheless, after seeing the early footage from Hobo with a Shotgun, I think I’m lubed up and ready to love again. It was the casual decapitations that did it. (Trailer attached, below the cut)
The project, which began as an entry into a make-your-own-Grindhouse-trailer from Nova Scotian Jason Eisener, began shooting in April in Halifax, and now it’s set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where hopefully studio execs will have a chance to see it in between coke parties, smelling their own farts, and circle-fellatio, and maybe even give it a release. (Don’t look at me like that, bro, I know how Sundance works). Synopsis:
A homeless vigilante blows away crooked cops, pedophile Santas, and other scumbags with his trusty pump-action shotgun.
Pedophile santas, isn’t that a little redundant? And of course it’s toplined by everyone’s sandpaper-voiced burlap face, Rutger Hauer. Which frankly, sounds like a better name for a shotgun than a hobo.
Hobo with a Shotgun will be playing as part of the midnight series alongside other possibly-awesome films such as Norway’s Troll Hunter and Co-Dependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same. Oooh, but do the lesbian space aliens fight crime? Vaginalantes, we could call them.
[full list of movies here]
