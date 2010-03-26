MICHAEL OHER DENIES SANDRA BULLOCK EVER TAUGHT HIM FOOTBALL

In a shocking turn of events, The Blind Side author Michael Lewis said in a recent interview that Michael Oher, the subject of his book, wasn’t entirely thrilled with his portrayal in the movie as a noble, helpless slum ogre. From Bloomberg (via Movieline):

Bloomberg: Have you kept up with Oher, the football player at the center of “The Blind Side.”

Lewis: Yes, but very loosely. Michael liked the book, but when the movie came out he was just starting his rookie year, and I think he was hazed constantly in the trenches. So he refused to go see it, he didn’t go to any of the premieres, he didn’t come to the Oscars — he didn’t identify himself with it.

Since the movie came out, the one thing I’ve heard from him is, “It’s not true that I was that idiotic when I started.” They took surprisingly few liberties, but the few they took really bothered him.