Parrots make everything better & morning links

Senior Editor
04.11.10 6 Comments

  • Do parrots really give your character more depth? I test the Mickey Rourke Hypothesis in my latest Uproxx piece.  |Uproxx|
  • Ever seen what happens when white girls try to slam dunk?  Trust me, you want to watch this. |WithLeather|
  • Check out Star Wars, in 4D!  If you dare.  So far, the only one to handle 4D is your mom. Boosh. |GammaSquad|
  • Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Seth Meyers play charades. |WarmingGlow|
  • Attack of the Show’s review of the iPad. |G4|
  • People walking into glass doors: a compilation. |Urlesque|
  • The 10 best lawyers in movies. |InsideMovies|
  • 14 Terrible Action Movies. |CollegeHumor|
  • RIP Dixie Carter. |Pajiba|
  • Ashley Green cast in Butter.  Heh. |ScreenJunkies|
  • 25 awesome miniature golf courses. |HolyTaco|

via FayeDaniels

