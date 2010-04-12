Parrots make everything better & morning links

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
- Do parrots really give your character more depth? I test the Mickey Rourke Hypothesis in my latest Uproxx piece. |Uproxx|
- Ever seen what happens when white girls try to slam dunk? Trust me, you want to watch this. |WithLeather|
- Check out Star Wars, in 4D! If you dare. So far, the only one to handle 4D is your mom. Boosh. |GammaSquad|
- Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Seth Meyers play charades. |WarmingGlow|
- Attack of the Show’s review of the iPad. |G4|
- People walking into glass doors: a compilation. |Urlesque|
- The 10 best lawyers in movies. |InsideMovies|
- 14 Terrible Action Movies. |CollegeHumor|
- RIP Dixie Carter. |Pajiba|
- Ashley Green cast in Butter. Heh. |ScreenJunkies|
- 25 awesome miniature golf courses. |HolyTaco|
via FayeDaniels
That time you made the basket? That was when Jesus let you stand on his back.
I made a basket with Jesus standing over my shoulder telling me that I had missed a weave constantly and that all my Easter eggs were going to fall out the bottom. Fuckin’ annoying, if you ask me.
Should I have said shot? Or homerun? I dont know about sports, maybe I should just go make a sammich.
Nah, jokes about taking shots with Jesus were only funny when I still had track marks.
Damn, if I had a parrot on my shoulder, I would probably win COTW.
at first, upon seeing the banner, i thought “hey, there’s ricky roma. what’re the odds? oh, nevermind.” [i watched glengarry glen ross again the other night.] lo and behold, i was only setting myself up for the infamous baldwin sneak attack.