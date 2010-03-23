PLEASE DO NOT MAKE A GREEN DAY MUSICAL

Ugh.
The Green Day-fueled American Idiot doesn’t bow on Broadway bow until April 20. Already, talks are underway with Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman to turn the musical into a feature film. American Idiot uses the songs of punk band Green Day to tell the coming of age story of three small-town guys. One joins the armed forces, another moves to the city and gets mired in a drug habit, the third stays home and gets his girlfriend pregnant.
Hanks and Goetzman have a first-look deal at Universal, but the producers will sew up the movie rights before giving the studio first crack, I hear.
Now, I have a confession to make: I’ve loved Green Day since I was in junior high. I know, I know, I’m not cool. I don’t care. Fast, upbeat music that borders on obnoxious just takes me to my happy place. But ever since critics started hanging on Billy Joe’s nuts because he wrote a concept album, this idea that every Green Day song should be a part of some profound story arc is both eroding the music for fans like me, and annoying the hell out of everyone else who never liked them in the first place. I love Green Day. I’m not seeing a Green Day play. I don’t want a Green Day movie. I don’t want Billy Joe writing an epic about small-town Americana, I want him writing the kind of songs I’ve been singing along to for 15 years and still don’t know the actual words to. Why’m just roooman for the moooman, squeeze the mop back hair’s a tokin…
A green day movie would be the dookie bomb.
I actually thought Billy was English for years because of his style and his shitty teeth.
I kind of almost liked Green Day until I learned they weren’t British.
Green Day’s newer albums remind me of when I go to take a shit and my balls dip in the water…irritating and awful.
OPERATION IVY DOCUMENTARY OR GTFOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
I can never understand his lyrics. Is this how that one song goes?
“Want 21 cums? Hold down her arms. Damn she is tight!”
I might be hearing it wrong but I think it’s about gang rape.
Okay, when I say I don’t like Green Day, I mean I don’t like current Green Day. The guys who write concept albums and allow musicals to be made about them.
But the Green Day who wrote songs about masturbating is totally fine.
And rock musicals are an awful idea. Case in point: Rent.
Rent is the worst thing to ever happen to musicals. EVER. And it wasn’t enough for it to suck out loud on its own. Oh, no. It had to lead to more stuff like this.
Agreed Patty B. Rock musicals suck donkey balls.
Rock Operas on the other hand . . .
Tommy can you hear meeeeeee?
I’ll accept this only if it means someone finally gets around to turning Operation: Mindcrime into a full length feature. Otherwise Billy Joe and his fake cockney accent can have my knee in the cock.
Green Day is the band version of ‘Boondock Saints’. I like most of it, it’s entertaining and kind of kick-ass. Still, I don’t like to admit too much to liking it because the people who really like it are fucking morons and I don’t want to associate with them.
its a shame, i used to like em too, then came the eyeliner, the emo-ness, the jumping on the bandwagon with every band hating on bush and the government (this aint the fuckin 60’s, enough already) and just the overall fact that a chimpanzee can play the guitar riffs to any of their songs. If anything, make a goddamn Dethklok movie