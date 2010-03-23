PLEASE DO NOT MAKE A GREEN DAY MUSICAL

Ugh.

The Green Day-fueled American Idiot doesn’t bow on Broadway bow until April 20. Already, talks are underway with Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman to turn the musical into a feature film. American Idiot uses the songs of punk band Green Day to tell the coming of age story of three small-town guys. One joins the armed forces, another moves to the city and gets mired in a drug habit, the third stays home and gets his girlfriend pregnant. Hanks and Goetzman have a first-look deal at Universal, but the producers will sew up the movie rights before giving the studio first crack, I hear.

Now, I have a confession to make: I’ve loved Green Day since I was in junior high. I know, I know, I’m not cool. I don’t care. Fast, upbeat music that borders on obnoxious just takes me to my happy place. But ever since critics started hanging on Billy Joe’s nuts because he wrote a concept album, this idea that every Green Day song should be a part of some profound story arc is both eroding the music for fans like me, and annoying the hell out of everyone else who never liked them in the first place. I love Green Day. I’m not seeing a Green Day play. I don’t want a Green Day movie. I don’t want Billy Joe writing an epic about small-town Americana, I want him writing the kind of songs I’ve been singing along to for 15 years and still don’t know the actual words to. Why’m just roooman for the moooman, squeeze the mop back hair’s a tokin…