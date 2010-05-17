Polanski to Woody Allen, “Dude. Seriously. Not helping.”

Given that Roman Polanski is a Holocaust survivor, had his pregnant wife murdered by the Manson family, and we’ve never really heard his account of what happened the night he allegedly raped 13-year-old Samantha Geimer, I was at least willing to hear his side of the story. But then another girl came forward saying Polanski “forced himself” on her when she was 16, which for some was the final nail in the coffin. But for Woody Allen, it was the perfect opportunity to again publicly declare his support.

Allen said Polanski “was embarrassed by the whole thing,” “has suffered” and “has paid his dues.” He said Polanski is “an artist and is a nice person” who “did something wrong and he paid for it.” [AP]

Woody Allen is of course still married to a girl who was once his stepdaughter. If you’re keeping score at home, that makes Polanski’s biggest advocates Woody Allen, Brett Ratner, and the French. If they can just get Joey Buttafuoco on board, I’m sure he’ll be out any day now.