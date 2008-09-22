SAMUEL L. JACKSON LOOKS LIKE A GAY SHERPA

The Spirit, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, and Eva Mendes, looks like a total disaster from what I’ve seen so far, and over the weekend they released two posters. One features Gabriel Macht as The Spirit accompanied by the tagline “I’m gonna kill you all kinds of dead.” The other features Sam Jackson as The Octopus, or as I like to call him, Tenzing You’regay.

-Thanks to Robopanda for the tip