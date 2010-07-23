Saw Franchise To Call It Quits :(

If we are to believe anything that comes out of this event they call Comic Con, then it appears that the Saw franchise will end with the seventh installment, Saw 3D. An announcement will be made at Comic Con at some point today addressing the end of the horror franchise. Somewhere Carry Elwes and Danny Glover are sharing a glass of pinot grigio and reflecting on the most average work of their respective careers.

Make me dig a key out of dirty syringes, I4U:

The announcement of the series ending is expected to be made today at Comic-Con, but USA Today got an early tip on the news. “It’s time to stop. We have told the story we wanted to tell, and this is going to be a great farewell,” said producer Oren Koules. The first Saw movie was a very budget [sic], independent film but it quickly grew into a huge commercial success, spawning a nauseating five sequels, each barely connected to the movie before.

Sure, you could wait for some Hollywood suits to show up and drop their movie lingo turd in the punch bowl. Or you could just watch this trailer for Saw 3D that makes it pretty obvious that the franchise is over. And maybe the producers of Final Destination might stop by and watch this trailer and pull out their list of things they should have done 6 years ago.