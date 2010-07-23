Saw Franchise To Call It Quits :(

07.23.10 8 years ago 18 Comments

If we are to believe anything that comes out of this event they call Comic Con, then it appears that the Saw franchise will end with the seventh installment, Saw 3D. An announcement will be made at Comic Con at some point today addressing the end of the horror franchise. Somewhere Carry Elwes and Danny Glover are sharing a glass of pinot grigio and reflecting on the most average work of their respective careers.

Make me dig a key out of dirty syringes, I4U:

The announcement of the series ending is expected to be made today at Comic-Con, but USA Today got an early tip on the news. “It’s time to stop. We have told the story we wanted to tell, and this is going to be a great farewell,” said producer Oren Koules.

The first Saw movie was a very budget [sic], independent film but it quickly grew into a huge commercial success, spawning a nauseating five sequels, each barely connected to the movie before.

Sure, you could wait for some Hollywood suits to show up and drop their movie lingo turd in the punch bowl. Or you could just watch this trailer for Saw 3D that makes it pretty obvious that the franchise is over. And maybe the producers of Final Destination might stop by and watch this trailer and pull out their list of things they should have done 6 years ago.

Around The Web

TAGSBURNSYSAWTORTURE PORN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP