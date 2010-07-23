Saw Franchise To Call It Quits :(

If we are to believe anything that comes out of this event they call Comic Con, then it appears that the Saw franchise will end with the seventh installment, Saw 3D. An announcement will be made at Comic Con at some point today addressing the end of the horror franchise. Somewhere Carry Elwes and Danny Glover are sharing a glass of pinot grigio and reflecting on the most average work of their respective careers.
Make me dig a key out of dirty syringes, I4U:
The announcement of the series ending is expected to be made today at Comic-Con, but USA Today got an early tip on the news. “It’s time to stop. We have told the story we wanted to tell, and this is going to be a great farewell,” said producer Oren Koules.
The first Saw movie was a very budget [sic], independent film but it quickly grew into a huge commercial success, spawning a nauseating five sequels, each barely connected to the movie before.
Sure, you could wait for some Hollywood suits to show up and drop their movie lingo turd in the punch bowl. Or you could just watch this trailer for Saw 3D that makes it pretty obvious that the franchise is over. And maybe the producers of Final Destination might stop by and watch this trailer and pull out their list of things they should have done 6 years ago.
I’m thrilled to report that to this day I have never sat through a single Saw film in its entirety.
Erswi- I never sawr a single one either.
I haven’t seen any of the Saw movies either. I did pay to see the Omen remake:(
*truth serum*
“We told the story we wanted to tell, then it was kind of a big hit so we made a bunch of sequels that get increasingly more retarded….like Sara Palin’s kids.”
I don’t think tattoos are gonna save Matt LeBlanc’s “career.”
The Saw franchise may be finished, but get ready to hold your breath next summer when poorly educated members of minority groups throw cutting questions at each other in … Ax.
“We have told the story we wanted to tell. Seven times. With little to no variation.”
*The Mighty Feklahr sits on stage with Andy The Amazing Andorian Ventriloquist Dummy!”
Guy’cha, Andy, those baktags really get hacked up good in these Saw movies.
“Well, Fekky, the good news for the victims is I hear reincarnation is making a comeback!”
*takes out phaser, blows Andy away*
Dor sho gha! Guess He is going “lefty” tonight…
I´m just gonna say it, but please don´t hate if it comes true.
Next fall everyone that died in the previous movies comes alive in
Saw 8 Sawmbies.
entin, wasn’t Carey Elwes in one of em? I’d actually pay to see The D
read Pirate Roberts as a Sawmbie.
Why are you covered in gore and blood and trying to eat anything that still has a pulse?
It’s just that I find it terribly enjoyable. I think soon enough everybody will be feasting on BRAAAAIIINSSSSSSSSS . . .
Good call Burnsy, Final Destination should take note of how to end a series when it’s time from the series that pumped out a sequel every year for 7 straight years. Coffee is for closers tards.
Whew, I thought I was all alone as someone who has never seen any of the Saw movies and proud of it.
**awkward silence**
So, umm, do we, like, make out now or something?
This preview doesn’t make it clear enough what sorts of things will be coming at me in glorious 3D.
You’re right, Dat Wigga. They should keep pumping these movies out. The quality is astounding.
Burnsy you dipstick, I know these movies suck. When you said Final Destination should follow the example of Saw and end the franchise, you advised them to follow the example of the most shameless sequel machine in history. That’s retarded. Saw sucks, final destination sucks, how did you not gather that from my comment? Saw needed to stop its shitty MO 6 years ago too. These franchises are pot and kettle.
Fortunately for me, I’ve only seen Saw & Saw II. They were both # 2.
/kindergarten’d
*bwandt*
Where will stupid people go to pretend they are hardcore psychopths without SAW?