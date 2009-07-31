LIAM GETS ‘TAKEN’ TO CUCKOLD TOWN

This is the trailer for The Other Man, starring Liam Neeson, Antonio Banderas, and Laura Linney. It looks like pretty much like Taken, but instead of kidnapping, Liam’s wife runs off to bang a Latin dude. And he’s probably hard up for it because Melanie Griffith looks like Jigsaw from Saw these days. Anyway, so then Liam tracks them down – I will find you. And I will kill you. Maybe. First, we will play chess. (*RECORD SCRATCH*) Metaphor!
Liam gets even with Laura by taking her skiing.
Shouldn’t this be called The Other Vato?
Liam:I have a particular set of skills. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.
Antonio: You’re…you’re INS??
Wife-Gone-Jinn
Hrrumph… if only Laura Linney were as sexually interesting as Natasha Richardson’s corpse.
Antonio Banderas will star as Sancho.
Aslan’s on the move to a shitty one-bedroom apartment.
The Hollywood Cougar Hall of Fame will produce a similar film, except Diane Lane will play the role of the husband and Marisa Tomei will play the other man.
If I had to guess, Antonio’s favorite chess piece is a either a rook or a bishop. Mainly because they can go both ways.
Bros over Hoes, Liam.
This movie is, basically, about the perils of trying to turn a hoe into a housewife.
Antonio Banderas may seem in the wrong, but his hobby is keeping Wal-Mart employees from losing their jobs to migrant workers.
Searching for Bobby Fisher’s Cheating Ass Bitch.
The Legend of Whorro
She left him because he kept referring to his dick lean as ‘shindlers list’.
Poor Donk, wasting The Seventh Seal on Adam Sandler.
Ballistic: Mex vs Rob Roy MacGregor
man, I hope he kills both of them. Liam is having a tough year- first his daughter is kidnapped and turned into drug addled prostitute by filthy Albanians (and sold to an Arab- An ARAB!!!!11) now he loses his wife to a damn wetback.
Project Purity is over!
This is obviously a chick flick; most husbands would celebrate if their wives “disappeared”.
Poor Donk, wasting The Seventh Seal on Adam Sandler.
Chuch, my friend.
If only Liam had met up with Antonio earlier. Wait, what does cross-country mean?
I don’t know what’s worse, losing your wife to a mexican, or losing a game of chess to a mexican.
Playing chess with, they always have to distinguish that their king is “Latin”.
Banderas: Rook takes queen.
Neeson: No, the King’s in the way, you’ve just got me in check.
Banderas: I know *wink*
Rook to ms13. Mang.
Neeson: ok, we can share her. But, I get to go first.
Banderas: How come?
Neeson: Because I’m white.
Linney’s character: “Honey… you wouldn’t hurt me, would you, sweet heart? Sweet heart, be reasonable. After all, we’re married!”
*Liam puts cigar in mouth after blowing her head off*
Liam’s character: “Consider that a divorce.”
Liam Neeson sure CHERed his wife, eh Sonny?
Something tells me these two to are quite comfortable with Irregular Openings.
Too bad he has a Mexican banging his wife, but what do you expect from a taco bender.
It’s Laura Linney. If this was real life, Liam’s character would be banging every hot piece of ass in sight to get the taste of that blandidity bland out of his mouth.