LIAM GETS ‘TAKEN’ TO CUCKOLD TOWN

This is the trailer for The Other Man, starring Liam Neeson, Antonio Banderas, and Laura Linney. It looks like pretty much like Taken, but instead of kidnapping, Liam’s wife runs off to bang a Latin dude. And he’s probably hard up for it because Melanie Griffith looks like Jigsaw from Saw these days. Anyway, so then Liam tracks them down – I will find you. And I will kill you. Maybe. First, we will play chess. (*RECORD SCRATCH*) Metaphor!

Also Available in HD at Apple

