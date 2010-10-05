The quintessential Steven Seagal gif

MORNING LINKS

An encore RoboPanda feature: Meme Watch: Forever Alone. |Uproxx|

What majesty will we find at CEATAC, Japan’s ultimate gadget trade show? |UproxxNews|

Surprisingly not made up: Yankees fan stabs Red Sox fan at restaurant called “the Chowder Pot.” It’s chowdaaah, Frenchy, chowdaaahhh. |WithLeather|

Witness: The worst Family Feud team ever. |WarmingGlow|

Guy dresses his pet crocodile as Iron Man. No word on whether he’s from Florida, but let’s face it, he’s probably from Florida. |GammaSquad|

17-year-old girl shreds like Dimebag. RIP, DIMEBAG! |Buzzfeed|

“I guess there’s nothing left to do but sell d*ck pills.” By Jimmy Johnson. |HolyTaco|

9 films about small-town secrets. |ScreenJunkies|

Some shriv wants ASU freshman’s scholarship revoked for starring in a casting couch porno. Oh yeah, wouldn’t want to ruin Arizona State’s reputation. I always just assumed that “school” was little more than an elaborate porn set anyway.|BostonBarstoolSports|

6 Amazing Videos of ODB from the Archives. Possibly inspired by our recent love affair with lost ODB clips. |Clutch|

Here’s Marisa Miller doing something ridiculously sexy again. Ho hum. |GorillaMask|

The world’s largest super soaker collection. |UnrealityMag|

“Very horny woman caught humping a door.” |TheSmokingJacket|

Olivia Wilde set to star in “I’m.mortal”…as Justin Timberlake’s mother. |Fark|

40 more pictures from the North Korean Tourism Board. |NedHardy|

And finally, TMZ agrees to help Charlyne Yi with her charity, but edits the video to make fun of her instead:

[via Buzzfeed]