The quintessential Steven Seagal gif

Senior Editor
10.05.10 15 Comments

MORNING LINKS

  • An encore RoboPanda feature: Meme Watch: Forever Alone. |Uproxx|
  • What majesty will we find at CEATAC, Japan’s ultimate gadget trade show? |UproxxNews|
  • Surprisingly not made up: Yankees fan stabs Red Sox fan at restaurant called “the Chowder Pot.”  It’s chowdaaah, Frenchy, chowdaaahhh. |WithLeather|
  • Witness: The worst Family Feud team ever. |WarmingGlow|
  • Guy dresses his pet crocodile as Iron Man. No word on whether he’s from Florida, but let’s face it, he’s probably from Florida. |GammaSquad|
  • 17-year-old girl shreds like Dimebag. RIP, DIMEBAG! |Buzzfeed|
  • “I guess there’s nothing left to do but sell d*ck pills.” By Jimmy Johnson. |HolyTaco|
  • Some shriv wants ASU freshman’s scholarship revoked for starring in a casting couch porno.  Oh yeah, wouldn’t want to ruin Arizona State’s reputation. I always just assumed that “school” was little more than an elaborate porn set anyway.|BostonBarstoolSports|
  • Here’s Marisa Miller doing something ridiculously sexy again. Ho hum. |GorillaMask|
  • The world’s largest super soaker collection. |UnrealityMag|
  • Olivia Wilde set to star in “I’m.mortal”…as Justin Timberlake’s mother. |Fark|
  • 40 more pictures from the North Korean Tourism Board. |NedHardy|

And finally, TMZ agrees to help Charlyne Yi with her charity, but edits the video to make fun of her instead:

[via Buzzfeed]

TAGSGIF ANIMATIONSteven SeagalSTEVEN SEAGAL SHOOTS KIDS

