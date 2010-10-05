The quintessential Steven Seagal gif

MORNING LINKS
- An encore RoboPanda feature: Meme Watch: Forever Alone. |Uproxx|
- What majesty will we find at CEATAC, Japan’s ultimate gadget trade show? |UproxxNews|
- Surprisingly not made up: Yankees fan stabs Red Sox fan at restaurant called “the Chowder Pot.” It’s chowdaaah, Frenchy, chowdaaahhh. |WithLeather|
- Witness: The worst Family Feud team ever. |WarmingGlow|
- Guy dresses his pet crocodile as Iron Man. No word on whether he’s from Florida, but let’s face it, he’s probably from Florida. |GammaSquad|
- 17-year-old girl shreds like Dimebag. RIP, DIMEBAG! |Buzzfeed|
- “I guess there’s nothing left to do but sell d*ck pills.” By Jimmy Johnson. |HolyTaco|
- 9 films about small-town secrets. |ScreenJunkies|
- Some shriv wants ASU freshman’s scholarship revoked for starring in a casting couch porno. Oh yeah, wouldn’t want to ruin Arizona State’s reputation. I always just assumed that “school” was little more than an elaborate porn set anyway.|BostonBarstoolSports|
- 6 Amazing Videos of ODB from the Archives. Possibly inspired by our recent love affair with lost ODB clips. |Clutch|
- Here’s Marisa Miller doing something ridiculously sexy again. Ho hum. |GorillaMask|
- The world’s largest super soaker collection. |UnrealityMag|
- “Very horny woman caught humping a door.” |TheSmokingJacket|
- Olivia Wilde set to star in “I’m.mortal”…as Justin Timberlake’s mother. |Fark|
- 40 more pictures from the North Korean Tourism Board. |NedHardy|
And finally, TMZ agrees to help Charlyne Yi with her charity, but edits the video to make fun of her instead:
[via Buzzfeed]
If Olivia Wilde was my mom, I’d probably try to have sex with her.
I’m torn between my completely rational hatred of TMZ and my insanely irrational hatred of pixie-haired asian chicks yelling about starvation in outdoor malls.
GIF: Gino finally snaps after telling the “nobody needed the scissor-sharpening immigrant guy no more, eh, uh!?” story for the 7th time in as many movies.
Seriously though, that has to be the greatest non-sexual GIF of the year.
im actually at CEATEC this year, ill try to send all the bonerific shit i can find. till then heres a creepy robot singing here [www.videoresourcelibrary.com]
It pretty sweet to get free trips to look at asian women, and robots aand other stupid shit.
Well, it is a little sexy, I guess.
Charlyne Yi should just be thankful that she’s not at the bottom of the Yangtze.
Iowa Hawkeye Fan Stabs a Full Rack of Ribs With a FORK at the Pit Smokehouse! Details at 9!
Apparently, Seagal likes shooting at autistic girls and little boys with vertigo.
Aw, who the fuck am I kidding? Who DOESN’T like shooting at autistic girls and little boys with vertigo!
This .gif triggers my unique physiological reaction to Asperger’s shooting victims.
I fucking hate charlyne Yi
I hate fucking Charlyne Yi. She always stares at me with that sideways slant, and her eyes are a turn off as well.
Oddly enough, I didn’t want to bang Charlyne Yi to start with OR an hour after I did it.
*doesn’t know if Yi is Chinese, doesn’t care*
I think I’m on to that anonymous ASU alum strategy. Get the girl’s scholarship revoked so she’ll have no choice BUT to continue to make porn to survive in this economy. Cleaver pervert.