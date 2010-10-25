Tony Scott climbs in Top Gun 2’s cock pit

Top Gun director Tony Scott, fresh off The Taking of Pelham 123 and Unstoppable, has tentatively climbed aboard the veritable cock pit for Top Gun 2, presumably taking time off his busy schedule playing with toy trains and making explosion sounds. As Scott told Hitfix:
“I’m not waiting for a script. I’m going to do my homework. I’m going down to I think it’s Fallon, Nevada, down near New Mexico and it’s a whole different world now,” Scott says. “These computer geeks — these kids play war games in a trailer in Fallon, Nevada and if we ever went to war or were in the Middle East or the Far East or wherever it is, these guys can actually fly drones. They are unmanned aircraft. They operate them and then they party all night.”
Scott also confirmed this wouldn’t be his next film, but possibly the one immediately after. So, a “Top Gun” sequel is still a few years away. [Hitfix]
Unmanned drones? I guess this guy is in for a surprise. They still fly real planes in military every day. In fact, my uncle was recently promoted to and now runs the adversary squadron at Top Gun. Basically like “Viper” in the movie.