50 Cent Called Kanye West’s Yeezy Clothes ‘Sh*t’ In A Post Roasting His Style

04.30.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Recently, some photos popped up of Kanye West wearing some new shoes that were decidedly minimal, featuring a minimal gray design on the top and a supremely thin sole on the bottom. It’s definitely a bold fashion choice, and apparently one that 50 Cent thinks Kanye should not have made.

50 shared a photo of Kanye wearing the clothes, and captioned it, “welp now I know I’m not a style icon, I’m definitely not wearing that sh*t. LOL GET THE F*CK OUTTA HERE MAN.” He added in a comment, “What in the ‘spare some change’ type sh*t is this,” and in another, “No this is not a rich n**** Vibe, I’m out ok I’m gone.”

Kanye and 50 previously beefed in 2007, when they both had highly anticipated new albums coming out on the same day, although that feud was more playful in nature. Kanye said at the time, “What’s the point of even having magazines without us? We’re the f*cking Jim Morrisons, we’re the f*cking Kurt Cobains of this. Yeah, I said it. Listen to the f*cking album – I am.”

50 is no stranger to trolling, as he does it all the time on social media: He recently used one Instagram post to troll 21 Savage and Tekashi 69 at the same time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Yeezy#50 Cent#Kanye West
TAGS50 CENTKanye WestYeezy
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 41 mins ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP