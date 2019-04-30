Getty Image

Recently, some photos popped up of Kanye West wearing some new shoes that were decidedly minimal, featuring a minimal gray design on the top and a supremely thin sole on the bottom. It’s definitely a bold fashion choice, and apparently one that 50 Cent thinks Kanye should not have made.

50 shared a photo of Kanye wearing the clothes, and captioned it, “welp now I know I’m not a style icon, I’m definitely not wearing that sh*t. LOL GET THE F*CK OUTTA HERE MAN.” He added in a comment, “What in the ‘spare some change’ type sh*t is this,” and in another, “No this is not a rich n**** Vibe, I’m out ok I’m gone.”

Kanye and 50 previously beefed in 2007, when they both had highly anticipated new albums coming out on the same day, although that feud was more playful in nature. Kanye said at the time, “What’s the point of even having magazines without us? We’re the f*cking Jim Morrisons, we’re the f*cking Kurt Cobains of this. Yeah, I said it. Listen to the f*cking album – I am.”

50 is no stranger to trolling, as he does it all the time on social media: He recently used one Instagram post to troll 21 Savage and Tekashi 69 at the same time.