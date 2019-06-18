Getty Image

Sara Molina, mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s daughter, has been very vocal about her distaste for the rapper. So much that she recently dissed the rapper once again on Instagram for Father’s Day.

Molina posted a video with comedian CominaHarrr that makes fun of her ex. “Dam Comina Harrr I’m so sorry 4 mistaken u 4 my baby Daddy…,” Molina captioned the video. “I hope u can 4 give me.”

The video shows Molina mistake Harrr for the father of her child. Harrr is dressed with all of 6ix9ine’s signifiers — namely, his trademark face tattoos, rainbow hair and grills. Molina’s friend calls the 6ix9ine look-a-like a “bozo” and a “snitch” before she cleverly labels him “Snitch9ine.”