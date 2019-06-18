The Mother Of 6ix9ine’s Child Makes Fun Of The Rapper On Father’s Day

06.17.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Sara Molina, mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s daughter, has been very vocal about her distaste for the rapper. So much that she recently dissed the rapper once again on Instagram for Father’s Day.

Molina posted a video with comedian CominaHarrr that makes fun of her ex. “Dam Comina Harrr I’m so sorry 4 mistaken u 4 my baby Daddy…,” Molina captioned the video. “I hope u can 4 give me.”

The video shows Molina mistake Harrr for the father of her child. Harrr is dressed with all of 6ix9ine’s signifiers — namely, his trademark face tattoos, rainbow hair and grills. Molina’s friend calls the 6ix9ine look-a-like a “bozo” and a “snitch” before she cleverly labels him “Snitch9ine.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Father's Day#Instagram
TAGSFATHER'S DAYinstagramTekashi 6ix9ine
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP