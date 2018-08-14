eastatlantaloveletter.com 💌 A post shared by bear (@6lack) on Aug 13, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

Atlanta rapper 6lack is making his long-awaited return soon with a new album titled East Atlanta Love Letter. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the rapper posted a cryptic photo of a black envelope emblazoned with the message “My album is titled East Atlanta Love Letter. Love, Bear.”

The 26-year-old made his debut two years ago with the warmly-received Free 6lack, a collection of moody, intro- and retrospective jams that recalled elements of Drake, ’90s R&B grooves, and the honeyed vocals of singer from a bygone era. Now, he’s returned after laying low for much of 2017 — aside from some star-making late night performances — and recently appearing on teen singer Khalid’s latest single “OTW” with Ty Dolla Sign and Dreezy’s “Spar,” and judging from his prior work and consistent aesthetic, it looks like we’re in store for more contemplative, haunting rap-soul from the Atlanta breakout.

Although there is no release date attached to the “invitation” on Instagram, there is a website in the caption that takes users to a site where address and contact info can be entered with the mysterious promise that if they “Send me your address,” that 6lack has “something for you…” which may be something along the lines of merchandise or a newsletter. The site also links to LVRN‘s website through the “Shop” link, where you can check out 6lack’s exclusive collection (as well as Compton rapper Boogie’s).