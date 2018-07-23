Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

ASAP Rocky may have risen to prominence by embracing the persona of a fashionista who just happens to rap, but don’t get it twisted; apparently he’s as much of an avid listener as he is a shopper, at least judging from his super multisyllabic verse on “Potato Salad,” the new freestyle he put out today alongside fellow fashion kid Tyler The Creator. Rocky makes reference to spaced-out rap project Shabazz Palaces, which is a deep cut, even among hardcore rap fans.

The freestyle just dropped without fanfare — or even a proper announcement — via the Youtube channel STILL TESTING with a cheeky description referencing Kanye West, whose beat for mixtape track “Apologize” is used for Rocky and Tyler to rhyme over. “ROCKY PLEASE COME TO KANYETOTHE.COM BEFORE YOU TAKE THIS DOWN,” it reads. “WANG$AP COMING SOON.”

While there’s little word on just what a “WANG$AP” is or what constitutes soon, there is already some speculation online that it references a joint tape between Rocky and Tyler, who have previously collaborated on tracks like “Who Dat Boy” and “Telephone Calls” from Cozy Tapes Vol. 1, the ASAP Mob project that dropped last year. The Youtube account also features a 48 minute documentary style video featuring the two rappers freestyling alongside famous friends like Maxo Kream and Slim Thug. Check it out below.