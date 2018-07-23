This past Saturday, July 21 was the one-year anniversary of the release of Tyler The Creator‘s fourth album, Flower Boy, and to commemorate the occasion, the notoriously cagey rapper revealed that he had kept an Instagram documenting the recording and promotion process of the album, secreting away a ton of content on @scumfuckflowerboy.

The secret Instagram not only contains behind-the-scenes videos of the album’s preparation, from recording sessions to artwork reveals, it also captures intimate moments from Tyler’s life during the construction of Flower Boy, such as the tattoo he got to memorialize it alongside the titles of his three previous albums.

Among other intriguing curios of the creative process, you can see the work that Tyler puts into simply crafting drumlines from scratch, as well composing the beats for songs like “Who Dat Boy?” and “Boredom.” Of course, there’s also the requisite toilet humor that seems to crack him up a bunch, as well as guest cameos from collaborators like ASAP Rocky, Steve Lacy of The Internet, and Latin singer Kali Uchis. He even shares the reactions to his viral throwaway cuts like “Okra” and “Rose Tinted Cheeks,” and previews the stop-motion short film which debuted last year via Viceland.