When the weather gets colder, times get harder, and that’s when “robbin’ season” begins in the latest trailer for season two of Atlanta. As Lakeith Stanfield’s Darius points out, “Everybody gotta eat,” some folks will do anything to put some food on their plate.

When we last left show writer/director/creator Donald Glover‘s lead character Earn, he was curled up on a couch in his storage unit, unable to afford real accommodations. It looks like this arrangement is defunct in the new footage, as he’s discovered and kicked out to fend for himself in an Atlanta that’s starting to feel the winter bite. That element of desperation that undergirded season one looks to get even more pronounced as the show continues, but the hard work and hustle of Earn and his cohorts Darius and Paper Boi looks to be paying off too. However, given their crime-ridden surroundings, that might not be a totally good thing.

FX’s comedy was one of the standouts of 2017, earning a Golden Globe for Best (Comedy) Television Series and Best Actor Golden Globe for Donald Glover. Since then, Glover’s also been nominated for Grammy for Album Of The Year and tapped to appear in the latest Star Wars spin-off, Solo, as a young Lando Calrissian. If season two lives up to its expectations, the sky is the limit for the rapper-actor formerly known as Childish Gambino.

Atlanta returns for season two March 1st.