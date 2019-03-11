Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

New York’s Beast Coast collective, consisting of Joey Badass‘ Pro Era crew, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers, have been floating around the internet and appearing on each other’s tracks for a while now, but it looks like the nine-man supergroup is about ready to release a team effort that will see all of them collaborating on one project for the first time ever. Their first single from the upcoming project is called “Left Hand,” and it’s a monster of a posse cut where all nine members get a say.

Each member contributes a short verse as they bounce off one another and demonstrate the chemistry that has kept their collective rolling heavy since 2012. The song is packed with wordplay, with references to anime — you have to love a Ruroni Kenshin shout-out — throughout the high-speed bars as the Brooklyn crew stomps their Timberlands all over the creeping Tyler Dopps and Sam Wish-produced beat. The animated visualizer accompanying the track introduces each of the group’s members, from Kirk Knight to Powers Pleasant with a fitting glitchy VHS effect that reflects their throwback sound.

In celebration of their first project as a group, Beast Coast is hitting a number of festivals this summer, including Red Rocks, Rolling Loud, Soundset, and Governor’s Ball. See the dates for those appearances below and be on the lookout for more information about their upcoming album.

4/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/12 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

5/26 — St. Paul, MN @ Soundset Festival

6/2 — New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball