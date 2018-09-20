All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week

09.20.18

This week in hip-hop is highlighted by some highly-anticipated releases that have had rough productions, from Brockhamption and their constantly-shifting release schedule to Lil Wayne and his long, long, long-delayed latest installment to his Carter series. There are also some interesting collaborations on the way, as two of Atlanta’s rising stars connect after having a breakout year courtesy of some high-profile guest spots and a pair of introductory releases that have fans scrambling for more.

Brockhampton, Iridescence

RCA Records

With a cover swiped right out of a Predator film and only one of their recent singles, “Tonya,” making an appearance on the track list, the hip-hop supergroup has fiddled with their musical direction all year. First, they pushed one album back for another, which they apparently either canceled or retitled to Iridescence, they dropped a longtime group member amid rumors of abuse, and endured a truly grueling touring schedule through it all, bouncing back and forth between America and Europe on an endless series of tours. Somehow or another, they still found time to stop by London’s famed Abbey Road studios to record Iridescence, which frontman Kevin Abstract says won’t sound anything like their Saturation series.

