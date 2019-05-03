The Best New Hip-Hop To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

There were releases by a diverse slew of artists this week. J.I.D’s “151 Rum” video was inspired by the James Caan Misery classic, while conspiracy theorists and know-it-alls were the foil for Open Mike Eagle and Phonte’s “Woke As Me” visual. Blueface wants people to “Stop Cappin” while Wiz Khalifa, Trippie Redd and Preme are “Alright” in the psychedelic video for their feel-good collaboration. Young Nudy and Pi’erre Bourne also dropped the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted “Extendo” from their upcoming Sli’merre album:

Logic Feat. Eminem, “Homicide”

Eminem and Logic have so much in common these days that their “Homicide” single seems almost overdue. Both MCs made up for lost time with their rapid-fire lyrical marksmanship, tearing through multis and displaying the technical lyricism that’s won them praise from their devoted fanbases.

Lil Durk Feat. Teyana Taylor, “Home Body”

Lil Durk and Teyana Taylor decided to play into the Game Of Thrones mania in the video for Durk’s “Home Body” single. Teyana said in a press release that the sultry song gave her “medieval vibes,” and “passion and lovemaking scenes in medieval, fantasy visuals such as 300, Troy, and Game of Thrones” became her “mood board” for the track.

Asian Da Brat, “Tweakin”

Asian Da Brat’s Unfuccwitable album is out today. On Wednesday, she decided to offer up a last minute taste of what to expect with “Tweakin,” a single that shows her personality flourishing over a minimalist, bouncing drum production.