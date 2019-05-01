Getty Image

Pi’erre Bourne and Young Nudy‘s upcoming joint project Sli’merre gets a timely assist from man of the hour, Lil Uzi Vert. The newly resurgent Lil Uzi comes through with energetic verse on Nudy and Pi’erre’s menacing new single “Extendo,” utilizing the revitalized “DMV” flow from his comeback single “Free Uzi.” Meanwhile, Nudy sounds happy to be free from the law, drawling his way through a low-key verse reminiscent of his cousin 21 Savage’s mechanical monotone. Check out “Extendo” below.

While the track isn’t likely to impress fans of lyrical miracle rap with its repetitive chorus and sparse, deconstructed trap beat, both rappers turn in verses worthy of the buzz they’ve been receiving of late, and Bourne’s rattling beat gives them plenty of space to cruise along as they flex on and threaten their haters. It’s enough of a teaser to build intrigue for Sli’merre, which releases next week on Nudy’s own Paradise East Records and also features appearances from 21 Savage, Migos, and Playboi Carti.

Pi’erre is best known as the producer of Playboi Carti’s breakout single “Magnolia” and Dreezy’s Kash Doll-featuring “Chanel Slides,” while Nudy’s standout song remains “Loaded Baked Potato.” Both have worked together repeatedly, but Sli’merre will be their first joint tape. It’s set for release May 8.